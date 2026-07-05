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Two golfers with Tucson ties are seeking more hardware at the U.S. Adaptive Open this week.

Bailey Bish and Amanda Cunha, who tied for second place in the women’s event last year, highlight the field for the fifth U.S. Adaptive Open, which is set for Monday-Wednesday at Woodmont Country Club’s South Course in Rockville, Maryland.

Bish, a graduate of Tanque Verde High and Pima Community College, won the women’s overall title in 2024. When she was in high school, Bish was diagnosed with dystonia, a disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions. She also suffered from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, which can cause dizziness and fatigue.

Cunha, a multiyear member of the University of Arizona adaptive golf team, has won the Vision Impairment category at the U.S. Adaptive Open each of the past four years.

When she was in high school in Honolulu, Cunha was diagnosed with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a genetically inherited disease that causes vision loss, and became legally blind.

Bish and Cunha each finished at 19 over par last year, three strokes behind Kim Moore of Battle Creek, Michigan. Bish shot a final-round 73, Cunha a 75.

The U.S. Adaptive Open showcases the world’s best golfers with disabilities. Final-round coverage will air on Golf Channel.