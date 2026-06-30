Former Arizona pitcher Nathan Bannister, who spent the past four seasons on the staff at Grand Canyon, has been named the pitching coach at the University of San Diego.
Bannister served as GCU’s pitching coach from 2023-26 as well as its interim head coach for the final two months of the ’26 season after the dismissal of Gregg Wallis.
Bannister played for the Wildcats from 2013-16. He played an instrumental role in the ’16 squad’s run to the College World Series finals, posting a 12-2 record with a 2.59 ERA.
He helped GCU defeat Arizona in the opening game of the Tucson Regional in 2024 — the first NCAA Tournament victory for the Lopes at the Division I level.
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Bannister pitched professionally for two seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization before becoming a coach in Seattle’s minor-league system.
Toby the Tiger
Toby DeMello, who served as Arizona's hitting coach the past five seasons, last week was named the head coach at Pacific.
DeMello tutored the Wildcats’ hitters and catchers from 2022-26 before being let go after the ’26 season. Pacific represents the first head-coaching opportunity for DeMello, who’s a native of Northern California and played college ball at Saint Mary’s.
DeMello succeeds Reed Peters, who died on June 4 because of an illness at the age of 60.
"This has undoubtedly been a very tough time for our program with the untimely passing of Coach Peters,” Pacific athletic director Adam Tschuor said in a news release. “His legacy and the unprecedented accomplishments he, our staff and student-athletes achieved this past year were at the forefront of our hearts and minds as we looked for the next leader of the Pacific Tigers baseball program.
"I know we have found that in Toby DeMello. His ties to the region, infectious enthusiasm for the University of the Pacific and our region, innovative and modern ideas for the future of the program, and lastly his respect and belief in maintaining what Reed and our team has built this past year and take it to the next level with an immediate value on retention and cohesion sold us on him being the next leader of the Tigers."
Green’s new deal
The interim manager of the New York Mets has extensive ties to Tucson.
Andy Green, who succeeded the fired Carlos Mendoza on June 26, played four seasons with the Tucson Sidewinders from 2002-06.
Green was named the Pacific Coast League MVP in 2005, when he led the league in multiple offensive categories. Green achieved that honor under current UA coach Chip Hale, who managed the Sidewinders from 2004-06.
Green also played for the Diamondbacks during that time and was part of Hale’s coaching staff with the MLB club in 2015.
Green served as the manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016-19.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social