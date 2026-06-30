"This has undoubtedly been a very tough time for our program with the untimely passing of Coach Peters,” Pacific athletic director Adam Tschuor said in a news release. “His legacy and the unprecedented accomplishments he, our staff and student-athletes achieved this past year were at the forefront of our hearts and minds as we looked for the next leader of the Pacific Tigers baseball program.

"I know we have found that in Toby DeMello. His ties to the region, infectious enthusiasm for the University of the Pacific and our region, innovative and modern ideas for the future of the program, and lastly his respect and belief in maintaining what Reed and our team has built this past year and take it to the next level with an immediate value on retention and cohesion sold us on him being the next leader of the Tigers."

Green’s new deal

The interim manager of the New York Mets has extensive ties to Tucson.

Andy Green, who succeeded the fired Carlos Mendoza on June 26, played four seasons with the Tucson Sidewinders from 2002-06.

Green was named the Pacific Coast League MVP in 2005, when he led the league in multiple offensive categories. Green achieved that honor under current UA coach Chip Hale, who managed the Sidewinders from 2004-06.

Green also played for the Diamondbacks during that time and was part of Hale’s coaching staff with the MLB club in 2015.