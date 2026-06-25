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Bumped down to a reserve role on Arizona's Final Four team last season, Anthony Dell'Orso will still get a shot at the NBA.

The Aussie wing reportedly agreed to play for the Sacramento Kings' summer league team after he was not taken in the NBA Draft this week, meaning five Wildcats from last season will likely be playing in the NBA summer league.

UA had three players taken in the NBA Draft earlier this week — guard Brayden Burries to Milwaukee at No. 10, forward Koa Peat to Phoenix at No. 30 and guard Jaden Bradley to Toronto at No. 50 — while forward Tobe Awaka signed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls as an undrafted free agent. All NBA rookies, drafted and undrafted, typically play in summer-league games.

A transfer from low-major Campbell in 2024, Dell'Orso made an immediate impact on the Wildcats in 2024-25. He averaged 7.2 points and shot 41.3% from 3-point range as a starter, while clinching the Wildcats' trip to the 2025 Sweet 16 when he hit all four free throws he took in the final nine seconds of UA's 87-83 win over Oregon in the second round.

With the arrival of highly regarded freshmen Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Koa Peat last summer, Dell'Orso was shifted into a key reserve role in 2025-26, and his 3-point shooting dipped to 33.3%. Still, Dell'Orso's average minutes rose from 18.2 to 21.0 last season, and his scoring average increased to 8.5, while he played big roles toward the end of the season.