"Brayden's IQ, his competitiveness, and the fact he plays on both sides of the ball" stood out, Horst said. "We're excited and we're bullish on his ability to impact early. He's a really tough kid and so he'll get stronger. He's mentally tough, he's physically tough, believes in himself. I think he's got a huge future."

While Peat's decision to remain in the draft drew scrutiny after his shaky shooting performance at the NBA Combine — Gregory said "the shooting piece is going to come" — Bradley appeared to help himself at the Chicago event.

Bradley successfully directed a five-on-five scrimmage team and shot well in drills: He hit 63.3% off the dribble, 48.0% in a 3-point “star drill" (zig-zagging to various spots on the perimeter) and 40.0% of his spot-up shots.

"Jaden Bradley showed off his Big 12 Player of the Year credentials with a superb all-around outing at the NBA Draft Combine," posted Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. "Fighting over screens, picking up full court, passing out of pick-and-roll and scoring at the rim, looking like an ideal NBA backup point guard."

But the strongest part of Bradley's résumé may be the wins he has collected. Bradley was a part of teams that won championships in three different high-major leagues — the SEC (when he played Alabama in 2022-23), Pac-12 (2023-24 and Big 12 (last season) — while he also led the Wildcats into the Final Four last season.