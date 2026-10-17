After a decade as a head coach, Brent Brennan's winning percentage puts him tightly in a group with two men I believe were the Pac-10's leading football coaches of 1975-2000 — Oregon's Rich Brooks and Washington State's Mike Price.
Brennan, at 52-61, has a career percentage of .460.
Brooks went 130-156-4 in his career, a percentage of .455.
Price went 131-146 in his career, a percentage of .473.
Being compared to those two “losers” is a high compliment in college football.
You can't get to the College Football Coaches' Hall of Fame with a winning percentage of less than .595, but I strongly believe Brooks, Price and now Brennan have out-coached most of those coaches who were blessed with an abundance of talent, money and the recruiting advantages inherent with “football schools.”
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Brennan, like Brooks and Price before him, has done the most with less. He became San Jose State's head coach in 2017 with a cupboard so bare that he lost to low-level Utah State 61-10 and 62-24 in his first two seasons.
Brennan's first two SJSU teams went a combined 3-22. Yet he overcame that to go to three bowl games in four seasons and, ultimately, get hired by Arizona. It's similar to the career arc of both Brooks and Price.
At Oregon, Brooks took over a bottom-feeder Ducks program two decades before Nike czar Phil Knight blessed the Ducks with life-changing money. The Ducks were awful. Brooks had seasons of 2-9, 2-9, 2-9 and 2-8-1 before he got the Ducks to be competitive. He capped his rebuild with a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1994.
At Wazzu, Price inherited a Cougars program that had only cracked .500 in Pac-10 standings three times in the previous 15 seasons. After a predictable slow start, 13-20 in his first three years at WSU, Price developed something of a Quarterback U in little old Pullman, Washington. Incredibly, he coached the Cougars to the 1997 and 2002 Rose Bowls.
Now comes Brennan, who appears to be on a path forged at Arizona by solid winners Larry Smith and Dick Tomey.
Brennan is 18-13 in his first 31 games at Arizona.
Smith was 16-15-1.
Tomey was 17-11-3.
If you are comparable to Smith and Tomey, you are on the track to success.
Arizona, not regarded as a top 25 football program by almost anyone in the college football business, has only started the season 5-1 eight times in the last 50 years. Winning in Tucson ain't easy. If you're 5-1, it is somewhat historic from a Tucson perspective.
Here's the list of those 5-1 teams (or better) since 1976:
1983 — 5-1. Then lost to Oregon (Brooks) and finished 7-3-1.
1985 — 5-1. Then lost to Stanford and finished 8-3-1.
1986 — 5-1. Then beat Cal, lost to USC and finished 9-3.
1993 — 6-0. Then beat WSU (Price) and lost to UCLA to finish 10-2.
1994 — 5-1. Then lost to UCLA and Oregon (Brooks) and finished 8-4.
1998 — 5-1. Then beat Oregon and finished 12-1.
2010 — 5-1. Subsequently lost its last five games to finish 7-6.
2014 — 5-1. After winning the Pac-12 South title, the UA lost its last two games to finish 10-4.
Now it's Brennan's turn to see if he can turn a wonderful start, 5-1, into a season to remember.
One final note about Brooks and Price. Even though Brooks went just 91-109-4 at Oregon, the field at Autzen Stadium is named Rich Brooks Field. And even though Price won just 51% of his games across 14 years at WSU, the school later named part of its practice facility in his honor.
It's not how you start. It's how you finish.
Brennan figured that out at resource-challenged San Jose State and is now working on a repeat at Casino Del Sol Stadium.