Prefer us on Google Learn More

After a decade as a head coach, Brent Brennan's winning percentage puts him tightly in a group with two men I believe were the Pac-10's leading football coaches of 1975-2000 — Oregon's Rich Brooks and Washington State's Mike Price.

Brennan, at 52-61, has a career percentage of .460.

Brooks went 130-156-4 in his career, a percentage of .455.

Price went 131-146 in his career, a percentage of .473.

Being compared to those two “losers” is a high compliment in college football.

You can't get to the College Football Coaches' Hall of Fame with a winning percentage of less than .595, but I strongly believe Brooks, Price and now Brennan have out-coached most of those coaches who were blessed with an abundance of talent, money and the recruiting advantages inherent with “football schools.”

Brennan, like Brooks and Price before him, has done the most with less. He became San Jose State's head coach in 2017 with a cupboard so bare that he lost to low-level Utah State 61-10 and 62-24 in his first two seasons.

Brennan's first two SJSU teams went a combined 3-22. Yet he overcame that to go to three bowl games in four seasons and, ultimately, get hired by Arizona. It's similar to the career arc of both Brooks and Price.

At Oregon, Brooks took over a bottom-feeder Ducks program two decades before Nike czar Phil Knight blessed the Ducks with life-changing money. The Ducks were awful. Brooks had seasons of 2-9, 2-9, 2-9 and 2-8-1 before he got the Ducks to be competitive. He capped his rebuild with a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1994.