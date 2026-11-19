Just as surprising: Bounds’ partner on the right side, senior guard Alexander Doost, also has been struggling a bit. Doost has allowed nine pressures in the past five games after surrendering only four in the first five.

Meanwhile, the less-experienced left side has stabilized to a degree.

While left tackle Matthew Lado has allowed the same number of pressures (10) in each five-game segment, he has committed fewer penalties (six in the first five games, for in the past five). Lado also hasn’t been charged with a sack allowed since Week 4 vs. Washington State (the lone sack on his ledger).

Left guard Rhino Tapa’atoutai had a really rough outing vs. Texas Tech (six pressures allowed). But in the two games before and the two since, he has yielded only one total pressure. He surrendered 10 in the first five games of the season.

Center Zach Henning has been by far Arizona’s most consistent and effective blocker. He has yielded only eight pressures all season, including shutouts the past two weeks.

Fifita at fault?

How much blame does Fifita himself deserve? Not much.

Per PFF, Fifita bears some responsibility for only 14.6% of the pressure he has faced. That’s the third-lowest figure among qualifying quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Fifita appeared to hurt his own cause a handful of times vs. Utah by drifting backward while under pressure.