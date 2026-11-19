Has Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita been under constant pressure this season? Or does it just feel that way?
Sometimes our eyes deceive us, especially in the complex sport of football, where it often takes multiple replays from multiple angles to figure out what really happened on a given play.
Other times, we have numbers to confirm what we think we’re seeing.
The degree to which Fifita has been pressured falls somewhere in the middle.
You’re definitely not seeing things. The fifth-year quarterback has had to escape the pocket on countless occasions to avoid the pass rush. Arizona has allowed 27 sacks, tied for second most in the Big 12.
But other numbers indicate it hasn’t been as bad as it seems.
We’re going to explore all elements of Arizona’s pass protection in this week’s edition of “Cats Stats.” We’ll start with a number that should lead to prosperity but hasn’t helped as much as expected.
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That figure is one — as in the number of different offensive-line combinations the Wildcats have used this season. They’ve started the same five players in the same spots in every single game. That’s rare.
Last season, for instance, Arizona used five different O-line combos. The Wildcats also suffered multiple in-game injuries that forced on-the-fly shuffling.
Considering how critical cohesion, chemistry and communication are to the success of an offensive line, the group’s ability to stay healthy should be a boon. The line should be getting better each week.
That hasn’t been the case.
Fifita has faced a pressure rate of 36.5% over the past three games, according to Pro Football Focus. It was 27.1% over the first seven games. Texas Tech (38.0%) and TCU (43.6%) applied more pressure on Fifita than any other UA opponents this season.
Brent Brennan has a simple explanation for the offensive line’s struggles against those teams.
“The reality is that we were blocking good people,” said Brennan, whose team visits Kansas State on Saturday in the penultimate regular-season game of 2026.
The Red Raiders have an extremely talented, highly compensated defensive front. The Horned Frogs have perhaps the best overall defense in the Big 12.
Utah dropped off statistically after surviving a 40-39 shootout against Arizona, but the Utes aren’t 10-0 just because they have an elite offense. They pressured Fifita on 29.2% of his dropbacks and sacked him four times, including three in the second half.
“In the first half of that game, our pass pro was fantastic,” Brennan said. “It was awesome. That's the consistency thing that we gotta get back to.”
Behind the leakage
It’s really hard for an offensive line to pitch a perfect game, especially against pressure schemes that have become increasingly complex.
“There's times where we really do protect it at a high level, and there's times where we do have some leakage. Sometimes the leakage is (because) they're bringing all-out pressure,” UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. “Guys are going to be on edges, and it's going to look bad. … Sometimes they win on defense, and that's part of the game of football.”
Opposing defenses haven’t won as much as you might have guessed. Overall, Fifita has faced a pressure rate of 30.4% this season. That’s down from 32.5% last season. The figure was 34.8% in 2024.
Fifita isn’t even close to being the most-pressured quarterback in the Big 12. West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr. (39.6%), UCF’s Alonza Barnett III (38.5%) and Kansas’ Isaiah Marshall (36.9%) have all faced pressure rates greater than 35%.
Which isn’t to say Arizona’s offensive line has performed anywhere close to expectations. The best-protected quarterbacks in the league have faced pressure on less than 25% of their dropbacks.
Blocker breakdown
Where has Arizona’s offensive line sprung the most leaks? PFF charts that as well, assigning “some responsibility” for pressures to every position — including tight ends and the quarterbacks themselves.
Right tackle has been the Wildcats’ most vulnerable position, per PFF, bearing responsibility for 22.9% of QB pressures allowed. That’s the third-highest mark at that position in the Big 12.
Sixth-year veteran Tristan Bounds mans that spot, and his struggles have been confounding. Bounds has yielded 22 pressures this season, tied for third most among all Big 12 offensive linemen. He has allowed pressure on 5.2% of his pass-block snaps. Last season, that rate was just 3.5%.
Bounds had two rough outings in 2025. He yielded five pressures in the opener vs. Hawaii and four in midseason vs. BYU. He surrendered only four pressures in his eight other appearances.
In the first five games this season, Bounds allowed six pressures. In the past five, he’s yielded 16. That includes 15 in the last four games.
Just as surprising: Bounds’ partner on the right side, senior guard Alexander Doost, also has been struggling a bit. Doost has allowed nine pressures in the past five games after surrendering only four in the first five.
Meanwhile, the less-experienced left side has stabilized to a degree.
While left tackle Matthew Lado has allowed the same number of pressures (10) in each five-game segment, he has committed fewer penalties (six in the first five games, for in the past five). Lado also hasn’t been charged with a sack allowed since Week 4 vs. Washington State (the lone sack on his ledger).
Left guard Rhino Tapa’atoutai had a really rough outing vs. Texas Tech (six pressures allowed). But in the two games before and the two since, he has yielded only one total pressure. He surrendered 10 in the first five games of the season.
Center Zach Henning has been by far Arizona’s most consistent and effective blocker. He has yielded only eight pressures all season, including shutouts the past two weeks.
Fifita at fault?
How much blame does Fifita himself deserve? Not much.
Per PFF, Fifita bears some responsibility for only 14.6% of the pressure he has faced. That’s the third-lowest figure among qualifying quarterbacks in the Big 12.
Fifita appeared to hurt his own cause a handful of times vs. Utah by drifting backward while under pressure.
“There was a couple times where I was like, ‘Man, you gotta get out of there’ — where I thought he was drifting too much,” Doege said. “And there was a few times he was drifting to let the man — the answer — win. But he couldn't step up because we got beat. ...
“There was times where I felt like he should have got out of there, and there was times where I understood: You're just trying to wait for that thing to pop.”
Both Doege and Brennan noted that many of Fifita’s most explosive plays this season have come in situations where he eluded pressure and escaped the pocket. You’d just prefer that he didn’t need to do that as often as he has.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social