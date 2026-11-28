In Cedric Dempsey's decade (1983-94) as Arizona's athletic director, he set a ridiculously high standard for hiring head coaches. How high? He went 9-for-10. No AD is likely to top that winning percentage, ever, at any school, big or small.
Dempsey hired Lute Olson. Women's basketball coaches Wendy Larry and Joan Bonvicini, football's Dick Tomey, swimming's Frank Busch, volleyball's Dave Rubio, golf's Kim Haddow, and tennis coaches Becky Bell and Bill Wright. Dempsey's only "miss'' was women's basketball coach June Olkowski.
All the others were clear and obvious successes at Arizona.
I bring this to your attention because the UA moved on from soccer coach Becca Moros last week, one of the 12 head coaches hired by Dave Heeke from 2017-24.
Moros went just 20-35-9 in Pac-12 and Big 12 games while at Arizona and played in just one Big 12 Tournament game. Few could survive that record over five seasons.
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But in retrospect, Heeke had above-average success in the hiring of 12 head coaches, especially in an age when patience with head coaches has become a foreign term.
If the average AD gets, say, 60% of its head coaching hires right, it's a success. I believe Heeke hit above that mark; eight of his 12 hires have largely been successful. Here's the rundown, from top to bottom:
– Tommy Lloyd. Grade: A. Not an A-minus, a strong A.
– Wes Johnson. Grade: A. Hired in 2022 as the UA's triathlon coach, Johnson has won three national championships.
– Brent Brennan. Grade: B-plus. No one missed on Brennan more than I did. I referred to him as a "vanilla milkshake'' when hired. Big whiff.
– Jedd Fisch. Grade B-plus. From 1-11 to 10-3. Even his job-hopping habits can't detract from what he accomplished at Arizona.
– Chip Hale. Grade: B. He is just 75-75 in Pac-12 and Big 12 games at Arizona, but four of his five seasons resulted in NCAA Tournament berths.
– Caitlin Lowe. Grade B minus. Exactly like Hale, Lowe is .500 in conference games, 60-60, but she has reached the NCAA Tournament four of five years.
– Ryan Stotland. Grade C plus. Not exactly a Clancy Shields-type run of success, but the UA women's tennis coach has reached the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons.
– Rita Stubbs. Grade C minus. After a break-in season of 24-9 two years ago, the UA volleyball coach sputtered this year, going 2-15 (as of Friday morning) in the Big 12.
– Becca Moros. Grade D. Her overall record at Arizona was 42-53-17.
– Augie Busch. Grade D-minus. The UA swimming program hit bottom in Busch's six years.
– Bernard Lagat. Grade D-minus. His cross-county men's and women's teams never developed into any type of contender at a school known for its championship distance runners.
– Kevin Sumlin. Grade F. Other than basketball's Ben Lindsey (1982-83), Sumlin was probably the worst head coach, in any sport, in school history.
What's next? Athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois will be making her fifth head-coaching hire, following promising additions of women's golf coach Giovana Maymon, track's Andrew Dubs, women's basketball's Becky Burke and swimming's Ben Loorz.
My suggestion: Take a long look at Utah State soccer coach Manny Martins, who has gone 77-29-22 in six years at USU, with five NCAA tournament teams and a win over No. 1 BYU. Utah State is the same school that former UA athletic director Greg Byrne found tennis coach Clancy Shields, who has been the UA's top coach in any sport, over the last decade.