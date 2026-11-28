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In Cedric Dempsey's decade (1983-94) as Arizona's athletic director, he set a ridiculously high standard for hiring head coaches. How high? He went 9-for-10. No AD is likely to top that winning percentage, ever, at any school, big or small.

Dempsey hired Lute Olson. Women's basketball coaches Wendy Larry and Joan Bonvicini, football's Dick Tomey, swimming's Frank Busch, volleyball's Dave Rubio, golf's Kim Haddow, and tennis coaches Becky Bell and Bill Wright. Dempsey's only "miss'' was women's basketball coach June Olkowski.

All the others were clear and obvious successes at Arizona.

I bring this to your attention because the UA moved on from soccer coach Becca Moros last week, one of the 12 head coaches hired by Dave Heeke from 2017-24.

Moros went just 20-35-9 in Pac-12 and Big 12 games while at Arizona and played in just one Big 12 Tournament game. Few could survive that record over five seasons.

But in retrospect, Heeke had above-average success in the hiring of 12 head coaches, especially in an age when patience with head coaches has become a foreign term.

If the average AD gets, say, 60% of its head coaching hires right, it's a success. I believe Heeke hit above that mark; eight of his 12 hires have largely been successful. Here's the rundown, from top to bottom:

– Tommy Lloyd. Grade: A. Not an A-minus, a strong A.

– Wes Johnson. Grade: A. Hired in 2022 as the UA's triathlon coach, Johnson has won three national championships.