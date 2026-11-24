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– No Arizona basketball team in the last 40 years, none of the Lute Olson or Sean Miller teams, had five players average 30 minutes or more per game. But entering the UA's Monday game against Colorado State in Hawaii, five of Tommy Lloyd's players are averaging 29 minutes or more per game, from Ivan Kharchenkov's 34.6 to JJ Mandaquit's 29. Some good news: Arizona's 1997 NCAA championship team had four players average 30 or more minutes: Mike Bibby (32.6), Jason Terry (30.5), Miles Simon (31.7), Michael Dickerson (31.7). Starting center A.J. Bramlett averaged 23.9. So perhaps Lloyd can win big with a limited lineup.

– Tucson High graduate Kiera Hamilton was named the Atlantic 10 Conference volleyball Player of the Year last week. The 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore led George Mason to its first berth in the A-10 Tournament since 2013. She had 353 kills, 69 more than any other A-10 player. A year ago, Hamilton was the A-10 Rookie of the Year. Talk about letting a good one get out of town.

– Taliyah Henderson, who led Salpointe Catholic to a pair of state championships in girls basketball, is thriving at her new home, Clemson. Henderson, who, in my opinion, was the best girls basketball player in Tucson since Salpointe's Sybil Dosty 20 years earlier, transferred from North Carolina to Clemson in the offseason. She is a starter at Clemson, averaging 10.5 points and 24 minutes per game as a sophomore, through Thursday's games. Last year she was a substitute at North Carolina.