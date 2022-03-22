Greg Hansen: Deep dive shows Kerr Kriisa is far more of a plus than minus to top-seeded Cats

The emails roll in, stirred by Kriisa’s performance, good and bad. Here’s an example of my inbox after the TCU game:

“Kerr Kriisa’s classless display to the Horned Frog faithful is typical for him and his swagger, which reminded me of how much Duke’s Bobby Hurley was disliked by everyone outside of the Duke fans during his playing days.”

“We wavered between screams of elation and moans of despair. There was a joy when Kerr took the floor that was felt from San Diego to Tucson. If I remember, we were five down as he checked in, and five up when he sat down.”

“In a game with so much at stake, if you come out on top you’re going to blow off a lot of steam. But it could be done without the mocking the other team.”

The great fear about this and every NCAA Tournament is how Arizona can survive if its point guard doesn’t (a) shoot well or (b) play close to error-free. In the UA’s Final Four seasons its longevity was linked to point guard efficiency more than anything else.

Steve Kerr, 1988: Kerr shot 2 for 13 in the Final Four loss to Oklahoma. That was the year Kerr set the NCAA record by shooting 57% from 3-point distance.