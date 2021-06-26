 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

MotoGP race 9 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. NBCS

NHRA race 11 a.m. Ch 11

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Bowling

PBA Tour Finals 9 a.m. CBSS

PBA Tour Finals 11 a.m. CBSS

PBA Tour Championship 1 p.m. CBSS

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Trials, women’s final 5 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Athletics at Giants 1 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Hawks, Game 3 5:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Belgium vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

Ecuador at Brazil 1:55 p.m. Ch 11

Venezuela vs. Peru 2 p.m. FS2

MLS: Columbus at Austin 5 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, first round (Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN

Track & field

U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 4 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Storm at Aces 1 p.m. ESPN

Sparks at Mercury 5 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Hawks, Game 3 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News