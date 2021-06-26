Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
MotoGP race 9 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. NBCS
NHRA race 11 a.m. Ch 11
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Bowling
PBA Tour Finals 9 a.m. CBSS
PBA Tour Finals 11 a.m. CBSS
PBA Tour Championship 1 p.m. CBSS
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Trials, women’s final 5 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Athletics at Giants 1 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Hawks, Game 3 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Belgium vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
Ecuador at Brazil 1:55 p.m. Ch 11
Venezuela vs. Peru 2 p.m. FS2
MLS: Columbus at Austin 5 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, first round (Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN
Track & field
U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 4 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Storm at Aces 1 p.m. ESPN
Sparks at Mercury 5 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Hawks, Game 3 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)