Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Dodgers at Nationals 8 a.m. MLB

Padres at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS

Red Sox-Athletics or Orioles-Angels 1 p.m. MLB

All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ

Tennis

Wimbledon, Round of 16 (Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Dream at Aces 3 p.m. NBA

Storm at Sparks 6 p.m. NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

