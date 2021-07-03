Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Dodgers at Nationals 8 a.m. MLB
Padres at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS
Red Sox-Athletics or Orioles-Angels 1 p.m. MLB
All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ
Tennis
Wimbledon, Round of 16 (Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Dream at Aces 3 p.m. NBA
Storm at Sparks 6 p.m. NBA
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)