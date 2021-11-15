 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Miami at FAU 4 p.m. CBSS

USC at Florida-Gulf Coast 4 p.m. ESPNU

Howard at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS2

Wright State at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Creighton at Nebraska 5 p.m. FS1

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Virginia at Houston 6 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at College of Charleston 6:30 p.m. CBSS

American at Georgetown 6:30 p.m. FS2

NC Central at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Michigan 7 p.m. FS1

North Dakota State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon vs. BYU 8 p.m. ESPN

Basketball, women's

Portland at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Warriors at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

76ers at Jazz 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Coyotes at Blues 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Wales vs. Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

North Dakota State at Arizona 7 p.m.1290-AM

North Dakota State at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

