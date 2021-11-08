 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Alcorn State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova 2:30 p.m. FS1

UC San Diego at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Eastern Michigan at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Akron at Ohio State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas vs. Michigan State 5 p.m. ESPN

Texas Southern at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

UT-Martin at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Jackson State at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS2

Cal State Northridge at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Louisiana Tech at Alabama 7 p.m. SEC

Kentucky vs. Duke 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Longwood at Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

NAU at Arizona 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

South Carolina at NC State 3 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Akron at Western Michigan 5 p.m. CBSS

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) 5 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio at Eastern Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA

Bucks at 76ers 5:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Clippers 8 p.m. TNT

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Kansas vs. Michigan State 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Kentucky vs. Duke 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM

NAU at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's

Cal State Northridge at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News