Sue Watts is this week's Ben's Bells Bellee
Daniel Docks, Sue Watts, right, is this week's recipient of a Ben's Bell. Daniel Docks, left, was the nominator.

Meet Sue Watts, this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Daniel Docks nominated Watts for her volunteer work and kindness in the community.

From Docks: "I know my friend Sue Watts because we boarded our dog with her when we first moved to Tucson. She is an animal lover who frequently helps dogs to be placed in 'forever loving homes.' Each week she takes her West Highland terrier to an elementary school where she helps students read to her and her dog.

"She is semi-retired from dog-boarding now and wanted to do something that would benefit the community. Volunteering each month, Sue travels around Tucson collecting dozens of hard-boiled eggs, gently used clothing, and non-perishable food items provided by friends and neighbors. She then takes them to the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen and distributes them there making sure each person receives several eggs, a sandwich, and some sort of dessert. Sue collects at least 50 dozen eggs each month and dozens of clothing items. She does this willingly because she feels a commitment to Tucson.

"Having been born and raised in England before coming to the U.S., Sue wanted to become an American citizen and was able to proudly do so in 2015."

If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben's Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee.

