Tombstone (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Babocomari Ranch in Sonoita, Texas Canyon, Little Dragoon Mountains, Skeleton Canyon, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Elgin, Sonoran Desert, Chiricahua National Monument, San Simon Valley, Mescal,
Tucson Mountains, San Pedro River, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Patagonia, Whetstone Mountains, Turkey Creek, Mount Lemmon, Fort Crittenden, Tucson, Harshaw, St. David, Granite Mountains in Prescott,
Sierrita Mountains, Benson.
According to the Internet Movie Database, Tombstone was not a location for the movie shoot.
Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton
Biography, drama, history: A dramatic retelling of the events leading to and following the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral.
Box office gross: $56.51 million
