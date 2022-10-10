 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tombstone

  • Updated

Kurt Russell stars as Wyatt Earp in "Tombstone" filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1993. Copy photo taken at Quality Inn Flamingo in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday March 31, 2011.

Tombstone (1993)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Babocomari Ranch in Sonoita, Texas Canyon, Little Dragoon Mountains, Skeleton Canyon, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Elgin, Sonoran Desert, Chiricahua National Monument, San Simon Valley, Mescal,

Tucson Mountains, San Pedro River, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Patagonia, Whetstone Mountains, Turkey Creek, Mount Lemmon, Fort Crittenden, Tucson, Harshaw, St. David, Granite Mountains in Prescott,

Sierrita Mountains, Benson.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Tombstone was not a location for the movie shoot.

Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton

Biography, drama, history: A dramatic retelling of the events leading to and following the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral.

People are also reading…

Box office gross: $56.51 million

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News