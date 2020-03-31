Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help.
Here are the latest requests:
Spreading Threads Clothing Bank
Spreading Threads is a clothing bank for foster youth in Southern Arizona as wells as adoptive and kinship children.
Physical donations: 6894 N. Camino Martin, No. 100, Tucson AZ 85741 (blue drop bin outside, with tax receipts available)
Mail checks to: P.O. Box 86182, Tucson AZ 85754-6182
520-971-3237
Need 1. New athletic T-shirts and shorts (basketball/longer shorts) for teen boys and girls (men’s and women’s sizing: Women’s: XS-XL and Men’s: M-XXL)
Need 2. New socks and underwear for youths.
Need 3. New shoes. All are welcome, but in times where kids need to move and kids in group homes need to be active, athletic footwear would be so welcome and a godsend, said Michele Wright, a founder of the clothing bank.
Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)
375 S. Euclid Ave., Tucson AZ 85719
520-628-7223
SAAF provides services to enhance the health and quality of life for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS and to assist people in preventing HIV, substance abuse, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted Infections.
Need 1: Unrestricted financial support so SAAF can direct funds to areas of critical need.
Need 2: In-kind donations of much needed items. We have created an Amazon Wish list at http://a.co/j15bnOh
Need 3: Volunteers to assist with daily operations such as answering phones or delivering meals. Contact Chinna Garza at cgarza@saaf.org
Donations can be brought to the SAAF office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Primavera Foundation
151 W. 40th St., Tucson AZ 85713
520-882-5383
Primavera believes everyone deserves an equal opportunity for safe, affordable housing; employment; financial security; and a second chance. Everyone deserves a pathway out of poverty.
Greatest need: Unrestricted donations that we can apply to our areas of greatest need. Unexpected expenses include:
1. Cleaning and prevention. Hand washing stations for high traffic areas (drop-in and shelter programs), cleaning and sanitation supplies for congregate areas and offices.
2. Pivoting to virtual environment. Laptops, expansion of broadband, ASAs, vpn to shift services (where able) to virtual engagement.
3. Food for shelters (congregate and individual units).
Tucson Wildlife Center
Southern Arizona’s only state-of-the-art wildlife hospital operating 24/7, 365 days a year. Dedicated to the rescue, emergency medical care and rehabilitation of Southern Arizona’s sick, injured and orphaned wildlife before return to the wild.
We desperately need sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and spray, N95 masks from the hardware stores, gloves, Kleenex tissues, toilet paper, e-mailed Lisa Bates, founder and executive director.
Please drop off critical supplies at either:
Tucson Wildlife Center
13275 E Speedway, Tucson AZ 85748
or
Madaras Gallery
Curbside hours (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
3035 N. Swan Road
Drop items in the outside bin and call us when you arrive at 520-615-3001. If it is an online order, supplies can be shipped to Tucson Wildlife Center.
Tucson Regional Ballet
2100 N. Wilmot, No. 302, Tucson AZ 85712
520-886-1222
Tucson Regional Ballet is facing a severe financial crisis as a result of public health policies that limit and/or cancel public gatherings.
Need 1: Monetary donations. Closing our doors has halted our main sources of income from class registrations and ticket sales for performances that pay the rent and other operating expenses.
Need 2: Donate through GoFundMe at gofundme.comdd/f/keep-trb-alive to help us continue to pay teachers who are providing online instruction for students to continue their dance lessons in their own homes. In-home online instruction provides opportunities for students to exercise while they are sheltered at home and keeps them socially connected to friends and teachers.
