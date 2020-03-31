You are the owner of this article.
Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help.

Here are the latest requests:

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

Spreading Threads is a clothing bank for foster youth in Southern Arizona as wells as adoptive and kinship children.

Physical donations: 6894 N. Camino Martin, No. 100, Tucson AZ 85741 (blue drop bin outside, with tax receipts available)

Mail checks to: P.O. Box 86182, Tucson AZ 85754-6182

spreadingthreads.com

520-971-3237

Need 1. New athletic T-shirts and shorts (basketball/longer shorts) for teen boys and girls (men’s and women’s sizing: Women’s: XS-XL and Men’s: M-XXL)

Need 2. New socks and underwear for youths.

Need 3. New shoes. All are welcome, but in times where kids need to move and kids in group homes need to be active, athletic footwear would be so welcome and a godsend, said Michele Wright, a founder of the clothing bank.

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

375 S. Euclid Ave., Tucson AZ 85719

520-628-7223

SAAF provides services to enhance the health and quality of life for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS and to assist people in preventing HIV, substance abuse, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted Infections.

Need 1: Unrestricted financial support so SAAF can direct funds to areas of critical need.

Need 2: In-kind donations of much needed items. We have created an Amazon Wish list at http://a.co/j15bnOh

Need 3: Volunteers to assist with daily operations such as answering phones or delivering meals. Contact Chinna Garza at cgarza@saaf.org

Donations can be brought to the SAAF office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Primavera Foundation

151 W. 40th St., Tucson AZ 85713

520-882-5383

primavera.org

Primavera believes everyone deserves an equal opportunity for safe, affordable housing; employment; financial security; and a second chance. Everyone deserves a pathway out of poverty.

Greatest need: Unrestricted donations that we can apply to our areas of greatest need. Unexpected expenses include:

1. Cleaning and prevention. Hand washing stations for high traffic areas (drop-in and shelter programs), cleaning and sanitation supplies for congregate areas and offices.

2. Pivoting to virtual environment. Laptops, expansion of broadband, ASAs, vpn to shift services (where able) to virtual engagement.

3. Food for shelters (congregate and individual units).

Tucson Wildlife Center

Southern Arizona’s only state-of-the-art wildlife hospital operating 24/7, 365 days a year. Dedicated to the rescue, emergency medical care and rehabilitation of Southern Arizona’s sick, injured and orphaned wildlife before return to the wild.

We desperately need sanitizer, sanitizing wipes‎ and spray, N95 masks from the hardware stores, gloves, Kleenex tissues, toilet paper, e-mailed Lisa Bates, founder and executive director.

Please drop off critical supplies at either:

Tucson Wildlife Center

13275 E Speedway, Tucson AZ 85748

or

Madaras Gallery

Curbside hours (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

3035 N. Swan Road

Drop items in the outside bin and call us when you arrive at 520-615-3001. If it is an online order, supplies can be shipped to Tucson Wildlife Center.

Tucson Regional Ballet

2100 N. Wilmot, No. 302, Tucson AZ 85712

520-886-1222

tucsonregionalballet.org

Tucson Regional Ballet is facing a severe financial crisis as a result of public health policies that limit and/or cancel public gatherings.

Need 1: Monetary donations. Closing our doors has halted our main sources of income from class registrations and ticket sales for performances that pay the rent and other operating expenses.

Need 2: Donate through GoFundMe at gofundme.comdd/f/keep-trb-alive to help us continue to pay teachers who are providing online instruction for students to continue their dance lessons in their own homes. In-home online instruction provides opportunities for students to exercise while they are sheltered at home and keeps them socially connected to friends and teachers.

Help us help Tucson charities in this time of great need

Debbie Kornmiller

 ARIZONA DAILY STAR

Tucson Together: Tell us what you need

We’re asking nonprofit charities for their three greatest needs and we’re asking readers who have more than they need and are willing to share to let us know so we can help you connect and do the most good.

Here’s the information we need from Tucson-area charities:

Charity name

Address

Phone number

Website

A sentence about what the charity does:

Contact person and phone number (for Star use only)

Need 1

Need 2

Need 3

Readers, if you have excess resources that you are willing to share, please let us know and we’ll figure out a way to connect you to where your resources will do the most good. I am the point person on this project. You can contact me at:

Debbie Kornmiller

520-573-4127

dkornmiller@tucson.com

And remember, we’re all in this together.

Ways to keep fit

Catalina Council, BSA

2250 E. Broadway, Tucson 85719

520-750-0385

catalinacouncil.org

The Catalina Council has everything you need to keep you and your entire family physically fit and mentally awake. We have activities that take as few as 10 minutes to complete up to 30-day challenges. We have online seminars to cool virtual field trips and resources  from around the country at

catalinacouncil.org/adventures-from-home

Keep up to date with new daily ideas on our Facebook page: facebook.com/CatalinaCouncilBSA

You don’t need to be a Scout to use these free resources, but you can learn more about Scouting at beascout.org

– Justin Rice

Development Director, Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council

