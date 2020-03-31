Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help.

Here are the latest requests:

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

Spreading Threads is a clothing bank for foster youth in Southern Arizona as wells as adoptive and kinship children.

Physical donations: 6894 N. Camino Martin, No. 100, Tucson AZ 85741 (blue drop bin outside, with tax receipts available)

Mail checks to: P.O. Box 86182, Tucson AZ 85754-6182

spreadingthreads.com

520-971-3237

Need 1. New athletic T-shirts and shorts (basketball/longer shorts) for teen boys and girls (men’s and women’s sizing: Women’s: XS-XL and Men’s: M-XXL)

Need 2. New socks and underwear for youths.

Need 3. New shoes. All are welcome, but in times where kids need to move and kids in group homes need to be active, athletic footwear would be so welcome and a godsend, said Michele Wright, a founder of the clothing bank.

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

375 S. Euclid Ave., Tucson AZ 85719

520-628-7223

SAAF provides services to enhance the health and quality of life for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS and to assist people in preventing HIV, substance abuse, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted Infections.

Need 1: Unrestricted financial support so SAAF can direct funds to areas of critical need.

Need 2: In-kind donations of much needed items. We have created an Amazon Wish list at http://a.co/j15bnOh