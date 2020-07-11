TV Best Bets for July 11

Say Yes to the Dress
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In a special two-hour premiere, host Randy Fenoli is back spreading his mission to “educate, elevate and empower” a bride to choose the most important dress in her life and to realize her own personal beauty. The first hour features a COVID-19 special, followed by The Bachelorfan favorite Caila Quinn searching for her wedding dress.
NTT IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix
NBCSN, 5pm Live EST
Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top NTT IndyCar Series are in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for the first of two races on the road course at Road America. Race 2 takes place Sunday afternoon on NBC.
Vacation House Rules
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential.
Obsession: Escaping My Ex
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In Part 2 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Blake Collins manages to escape a prison van in Detroit, his only goal is to make it back to Philadelphia and find Madison, the woman he loves but betrayed, resulting in his capture by the cops. He sets his nefarious plan into action, kidnapping Madison, who will fight to the death to escape his clutches. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson, Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips.
Cold War Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was a tense time. Some of that anxiety was released a little bit through comedy films often featuring dark, satiric humor. Two of the most notable of these are featured tonight. First up, Stanley Kubrick’s legendary Dr. Strangelove(1964), headed by a brilliant cast including Peter Sellers (in multiple roles), George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden, is here to remind us that you can’t fight in the War Room. Sellers also takes on several roles in the second film of tonight’s bill, 1959’s The Mouse That Roared.
Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown
Animal Planet, 9pm EST
Stay-at-home orders become quite unique when home is an over-700-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family — Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert — as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure.
The UnXplained
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host/executive producer William Shatner returns to introduce another season of explorations into mysterious subjects that have baffled humanity for centuries.
Believers
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this series features stories of the supernatural. In the premiere, a Hollywood photographer is choked by the spirit of an angry sailor; an apparition lures a security guard to the scene of a deadly fire; and a detective discovers that a missing woman seen by a passerby is actually dead.
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a highly rated first season, this series returns to provide viewers with more thrilling and fascinating firsthand eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings, and additional fact-based insight and information about the threat they could pose to U.S. national security.
Hotel Paranormal
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Ghostbusterscowriter and costar Dan Aykroyd, who is also a paranormal buff in real life, narrates this series that follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Each episode features spine-tingling tales of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and bed-and-breakfast inns around the world.
