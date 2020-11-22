TV Best Bets for November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Netflix, Original Film!
Rich and miserly Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Dolly Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart. Also starring Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, the film is directed and choreographed by award winner Debbie Allen, and features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, who is also an executive producer.
Snapped: “Dana Flynn”
Oxygen, 6pm EST
The true-crime series’ 500th episode, on the 1992 murder of Randy Sheridan, is preceded by its unaired pilot.
2020 American Music Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
This year’s broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Grunge Bands”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Travel back to the ’90s as this flannel-clad episode counts down the best grunge bands.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Angry Karen”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sam (LL Cool J) meets with an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret in the new episode “Angry Karen.”
The Simpsons: “Three Dreams Denied”
FOX, 8pm EST
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a voice-over actor, Comic Book Guy (voice of Hank Azaria) is humiliated at Comic-Con and Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) is set up for a fall in the new episode “Three Dreams Denied.”
The Christmas House
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Treat Williams) have summoned their two grown sons — TV star Mike Mitchell (Robert Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Jonathan Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to re-create the Christmas house will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ana Ayora), his high school sweetheart.
Renovation, Inc.: “Total Satisfaction”
HGTV, 8pm EST
As the final deadline looms for their largest project, Bryan and Sarah face the impact of construction delays. Once the hurdles are cleared, they reveal one of their best renovations so far to a thrilled couple.
Homemade Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Every year, Megan, an ambitious young woman, uses the weeks leading up to Christmas to become the ultimate holiday freelance assistant for hire, helping with any Christmas-related tasks for extra income. But when the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her aspirations and Mr. Right. Stars Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
It’s the day of the village celebrations, but not everyone is in the mood. Maggie still has to make amends with Jill and Marcus but is most concerned with reuniting with her family. A series of events could change life in Thurlbury forever.
Revolutionary Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, enjoy some classic comedies set amid revolutions and wartime. First up, cowriter and director Woody Allen also stars in Bananas(1971). Allen plays Fielding Mellish, a neurotic New Yorker whose attempt to impress a woman (Louise Lasser) who is a social activist gets him embroiled in a rebellion in a Latin American banana republic. Next, the Marx brothers star in one of their funniest films, Duck Soup(1933). Groucho plays Rufus T. Firefly, the leader of the small nation of Freedonia, which is headed toward conflict with neighboring country Sylvania, in this uproarious satire of politics and war. Finally, in Cracked Nuts(1931), comedy duo Bert Wheeler and Robert Woolsey star as bumbling pals who find themselves rivals in the middle of a mythical kingdom’s revolution.
Rock Legends: “Glam Rock”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Go back to the heyday of glam rock in the late 1960s and ’70s with profiles of music artists T-Rex, Mott the Hoople and the Sweet.
Bless the Harts: “Mega Lo Memories: Part Deux”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
The Harts reminisce over a past Black Friday memory while waiting in line at a store in the new episode “Mega Lo Memories: Part Deux.”
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Is teen Dakota (Zoe Colletti) missing, or did she run away ... again? Regardless, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) land themselves a rescue mission.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Fifty Shades of Betrayal”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Robyn reveals the ladies’ photos on her “Embellished” website, causing tension between her and the “Grand Dame.” Ashley and Gizelle host a dominatrix party filled with whips, sex toys and leather, but the fun is quickly halted when Ashley reveals her statement in defense of Monique — leaving Candiace feeling betrayed.
The Outpost: “Go Ahead and Run”
The CW, 9pm EST
Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths), Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) overtake the Capital with Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) hot on their heels. Meanwhile, the Outpost becomes a new home for a Prime Order brute.
Bob’s Burgers: “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid”
FOX, 9pm EST
The family tries to cheer up Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) after he gets a stomach bug and can’t eat Thanksgiving dinner in the new episode “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid.”
Killer in Question: “The Bingo Queen”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
In 1997, Angie Nihoff stops by to check on her grandma, Olga Parlante. Angie finds that Olga has been brutally beaten and isn’t moving. On a call to 911, a frantic Angie can’t stop screaming, but some closest to Angie wonder if it is all an act. By the time detectives arrive on the scene, Olga has been pronounced dead, and no concrete evidence is found tying Angie to the murder. Fifteen years later, detectives feed unidentified palm prints from the crime scene into a new advanced computer database. The prints match Bennie Hall, a burglar who is already in prison. Using this new evidence, Hall is convicted of Olga Parlante’s murder and is sentenced to life in prison two decades after Olga’s death. But to this day some detectives still believe there may be a second murderer who has never been caught.
Roadkill
PBS, 9pm EST
With the prime minister in trouble, Peter makes a shocking announcement to the nation. Is this the end for him or the start of something new?
Belushi
Showtime, 9pm EST
This documentary chronicles the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny bones of audiences worldwide. Told using previously unheard audiotapes, the film examines Belushi’s life through the words of his collaborators, friends and family, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and John’s high school sweetheart and, later, wife, Judy Belushi. Covering everything from his early years growing up in Wheaton, Illinois, to his time on Saturday Night Liveand his subsequent movie fame, this film captures the complicated and singular essence of a beloved American icon.
A Year in Music: “2011”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
In 2011, music fans said goodbye to Amy Winehouse, and musicians united after two devastating storms hit the world. Host Lzzy Hale guides viewers through more of 2011’s most memorable times in music history, and dissects the end of the Iraq War.
Family Guy: “Wild Wild West”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) seeks out the late Mayor Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West (guest voice of Sam Elliott), to fill Quahog’s mayoral seat in the new episode “Wild Wild West.”
First Ladies: “Hillary Rodham Clinton”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
After entering the White House in 1992 with new President Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton was almost immediately attacked for being too ambitious and too involved in her husband’s administration. The criticism did not discourage her, however, and following Bill’s scandal, Hillary chose to forge her own path and became a senator and then secretary of state, and was nearly elected as the first woman president of the United States.
A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
After 15 years, Pat (Sam Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (Brooke D’Orsay), at Christmas.
Secrets of Royal Travel: “Secrets of the Royal Flight”
PBS, 10pm EST
Take to the skies for an insider’s look at the regal luxury of royal air travel. From 1936, when Edward became Britain’s first reigning monarch to fly as both passenger and pilot, to the present, discover how jet-setting has defined the modern royals.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “Who’s That Girl”
TLC, 10pm EST
Laila ambushes Shekeb and Emily with an unwelcome surprise. At Justina’s request, Jason asks his mother to butt out of wedding planning. A visit with the architect proves Matt’s mom has shocking plans for their new house.
Uncensored: “The Big Break”
TV One, 10pm EST
Going from zero to 100 doesn’t always happen very quickly. Success can be a long journey, but according to most people, it’s worth the trouble. In this episode, celebrities like Tasha Smith, Kirk Franklin, Nick Cannon and more describe their rags-to-riches stories.
Moonbase 8: “Quarantine”
Showtime, 11pm EST
In the new episode “Quarantine,” Cap (John C. Reilly) comes down with a flu-like illness and has to be isolated from the others at Moonbase 8.
GilMORE the Merrier
UPtv, 11pm EST
Your annual 153-episode Gilmore Girls binge begins now! Once the 2000-07 run, uh, runs out, try 2016’s follow-up, A Year in the Life (Nov. 29, 11am).
