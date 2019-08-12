One of the biggest questions hovering over the Arizona Wildcats: Who is going to catch Khalil Tate's passes in 2019?
Arizona is losing three of its top four wide receivers, but the Wildcats are hopeful with the amount of potential they have at the position.
With Shawn Poindexter, Tony Ellison and Shun Brown gone, playing time is up for grabs for every wide receiver on roster with the exception of 6-foot-1 redshirt senior Cedric Peterson, who is expected to be the leader of a young and inexperienced group.
Outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone coached Poindexter last season and Peterson will most likely be his replacement, but the Wildcats are also looking at Tucson native Drew Dixon and Tre Adams along with freshmen Jalen Johnson and Boobie Curry. Redshirt sophomore Stanley Berryhill III among others has also worked with the outside receivers.
Inside receivers coach Theron Aych is entering his third season in Tucson and has a group that consists of quarterback-converted-receiver Jamarye Joiner, Brian Casteel and Jaden Mitchell.
Aych and Mazzone spoke to the media following Monday's practice, here's what they had to say.