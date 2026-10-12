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Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator whom President Donald Trump picked as his new White House press secretary, will make her formal debut from the briefing room podium on Oct. 13.

"I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House. Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Zacharia is assuming the role as one of the most visible members of the administration just three weeks ahead of the crucial Nov. 3 midterm elections. She's set to serve as a key defender of Trump as his poll numbers have dropped to historic lows amid an unpopular war and rise in gas prices. The president frequently complains that his accomplishments have not adequately been conveyed to the American people amid his feuds with members of the media.

"We’re doing a great job in running the country, but we’re not doing a good job of public relations," he said at a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, on Oct. 1.

Zacharia, 41, who briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, is a senior communications advisor at Trump Media and Technology Group, the company that runs Truth Social.

An attorney by training, and frequent commentator on news channels including Newsmax and Fox News, she is the seventh woman in a row to serve as White House press secretary.