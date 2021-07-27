 Skip to main content
Amazon is hiring hundreds for new Tucson facility
Amazon is hiring hundreds for new Tucson facility

Pay for Amazon's newest Tucson sortation center starts at $15.50 per hour. 

Amazon is hiring for hundreds of part-time positions ahead of the launch of its new sortation center near Tucson International Airport.

Pay starts at $15.50 per hour and benefits begin on the first day of employment, a news release said.

The new 270,000-square-foot sortation center, at 3590 E. Corona Road, is Amazon’s fourth operations site in Southern Arizona, the release said. It is expected to open later this year. 

Packages are shipped to sortation centers from fulfillment centers as well as Amazon Air hubs/gateways to be sorted by ZIP code before being transported to delivery stations or last-mile delivery partners for customer delivery.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. For more information or to apply, visit amazon.com/tucsonjobs or sign up to receive job alerts by texting TUSNOW to 77088.

