The original Tucson Gem & Mineral Show returns this weekend

After taking 2021 off due to COVID concerns, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, grande dame of the city's gem and mineral shows, returns to the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., this Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13.

The event, now in its 67th year, should be illuminating, having opted for the theme, "The Show That Glows." Its headlining exhibitions will be an apatite supergroup and a Fluorescent Mineral Pavilion, with more than 80 displays of trippy, brightly colored rocks to enjoy, in honor of the Fluorescent Mineral Society's 50th anniversary in 2021.

More than 250 dealers from around the world will be on hand to fill your shopping bags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $13; children 14 and younger get in for free.

Visit tgms.org/show for more information.