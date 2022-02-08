 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The original Tucson Gem & Mineral Show returns this weekend
alert

The original Tucson Gem & Mineral Show returns this weekend

Carl Cahill and Diane Hooley, both from Reno, look at copper bowls on display at the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show in 2020. The show returns Jan. 10-13 after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

 Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2020

After taking 2021 off due to COVID concerns, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, grande dame of the city's gem and mineral shows, returns to the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., this Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13.

The event, now in its 67th year, should be illuminating, having opted for the theme, "The Show That Glows." Its headlining exhibitions will be an apatite supergroup and a Fluorescent Mineral Pavilion, with more than 80 displays of trippy, brightly colored rocks to enjoy, in honor of the Fluorescent Mineral Society's 50th anniversary in 2021.

More than 250 dealers from around the world will be on hand to fill your shopping bags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $13; children 14 and younger get in for free.

Visit tgms.org/show for more information.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson obtains restraining order against obsessed fan

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News