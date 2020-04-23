ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

Kate Egurrola se sintió desanimada.

El mundo había comenzado a detenerse debido al coronavirus y la necesidad de permanecer en casa. Apenas se estaba habituando al aprendizaje en línea cuando, de pronto, una de las cosas que más esperaba, la Conferencia Internacional del Mariachi de Tucsón (TIMC, por sus siglas en inglés), también se cancelaba.

La estudiante del último grado de la preparatoria Pueblo, quien forma parte de la sección de violines del aclamado Mariachi Aztlán, ha participado en la reunión anual en los talleres de mariachi y folklórico desde el sexto grado. Ella forma parte del Consejo Asesor Estudiantil del TIMC y estaba planeando formar parte de la competencia de canto. Como miembro del consejo, tuvo conocimiento de que era posible su cancelación, pero era algo que se negaba creer.

Esta es la semana en la que se planeaba celebrar la Conferencia Internacional del Mariachi. La competencia de canto habría sido el jueves 23 de abril y el espectacular concierto el sábado 25.

“Unía a la gente”, comenta Egurrola Enríquez. “Todo era como tres días de música; tres días de conocer a gente nueva; tres días de convivir uno con el otro. Realmente disfruto eso”.

“Honestamente, lloré”, comenta Cristina Vázquez, estudiante de último grado de Tucson High Magnet School y violinista del Mariachi Rayos del Sol. Al igual que Kate, Vázquez es una veterana en esta celebración, a la cual ha asistido desde el cuarto grado. Ella comenzó sus estudios en el mariachi desde el primero o segundo grado, tocando en Davis Elementary School, por lo que ha sido parte importante de su vida. Cristina Vázquez ha formado parte de Rayos del Sol desde su primer año, y en este año tenían un gran grupo con el cual pretendían ganar la competencia en el concierto de exhibición.

Tanto el Mariachi Aztlán como el de Rayos del Sol estaban en excelente forma. Mientras Aztlán tiene seis victorias consecutivas bajo el brazo y está en plena forma, Rayos estaba hambriento de triunfo, por más que ésta se considere una competencia amistosa.

“Básicamente, todo el segundo semestre culmina con el concierto de exhibición”, subraya Justin Enríquez, director de Rayos del Sol. “Desde que regresamos a la escuela en enero, hemos estado practicando para la exhibición, puliendo todos los detalles de toda la interpretación musical y la puesta en escena para estar bien preparados. Entonces, cuando dejamos la escuela para las vacaciones de primavera, el plan era continuar y enfocarnos de verdad en los pequeños detalles hasta la gran competencia, además de planear nuestro concierto de primavera”.

Así como sus estudiantes, Enríquez participó en el evento cuando era un adolescente de segundo año de preparatoria. Desde que tomó las riendas del programa del mariachi en Tucson High, ha logrado entender la verdadera importancia del evento.

“Nosotros no tenemos competencias regionales como sí las tienen las bandas, orquestas y coros”, afirma. “Así que esta es una versión de nuestros regionales. Es algo que buscaría como adolescente o como un adulto joven. Es realmente la celebración al mariachi aquí en Tucsón. Es básicamente, creo, lo que construyó este movimiento juvenil. Es como el latido de nuestra comunidad y lo que nos reúne de nuevo”.

Las cosas se estaban intensificando también en Pueblo High. En febrero, el Mariachi Aztlán se dirigía hacia la Universidad de Texas en el Valle de Rio Grande en Edinburg para su festival anual, uno de los eventos culturales y musicales más grandes en Texas y la Meca para los intérpretes del mariachi. A pesar de que no clasificaron en la competencia, Mariachi Aztlán regresó con muchas ideas de lo que necesitaba para liderar el evento en Tucsón.

“Cometimos errores ahí que vamos a arreglar”, asegura el director del Mariachi Aztlán, John Contreras. “Todo eso fue un avance para regresar a Tucsón y convertirlo de verdad en un grado más de aprendizaje por lo que experimentamos ahí. De una manera extraña, esa fue su competencia este año debido a que no se realizará la de Tucsón; es por eso que estoy contento de haberlos llevado”.

Como miembro del TIMC, Contreras peleó duro para retrasar lo más possible la decision de cancelar el evento en Tucsón. Sin embargo, muy pronto fue muy claro que combatir este virus a través del distanciamiento social significaba no permitir que el encuentro tuviera lugar.

Esto resulta doloroso, particularmente porque este pudo ser el año en que el evento retornara al centro de la ciudad, luego de haberse celebrado por seis años en Casino del Sol. Traer esta joya de orgullo cultural de regreso al centro de la ciudad era algo que todos deseaban.

“Lloré un poco anoche luego de colgar el teléfono”, aseguró Chantal Danay Ralls, miembro de la junta directiva del TIMC. La también directora de baile folclórico en Roskruge Middle School y fundadora de la aclamada Compañía de Danza Folklórica de Arizona se sintió abatida de que sus estudiantes perdieran la oportunidad de ver el regreso del evento al centro de la ciudad. El año pasado, sus estudiantes impresionaron a la audiencia por sus técnicas individuales y en conjunto que rivalizaron con los mejores grupos de las high schools. No obstante, enfrentar este problema de salud pública era más importante que eso.

“Se transformó en una realidad para mí eso de que esto está afectando a todos”, afirmó.

Pero en la escuela, con evento o sin él, el aprendizaje continua con todo y que maestros y alumnos se están habituando a una nueva forma de trabajo.

“De hecho, tengo contacto con ellos todos los días”, comenta Danay Ralls, refiriéndose a sus estudiantes. “He estado en contacto con ellos desde la primera semana en la que debíamos regresar a la escuela a través de Zoom, así que me pongo al teléfono con ellos semanalmente. Creo que ellos valoran eso. Todavía tenemos prácticas en Zoom y también con CDFA. Creo que el darles esa opción para verse uno al otro les ayuda”.

Para Cristina Vázquez, tanto el evento como el formar parte de Rayos del Sol son experiencias que va a atesorar para siempre.

“Ha sido un gran viaje”, asegura. “Cada año puedes conocer a nuevas personas y aprender música nueva, además de que creas nuevas amistades. He sido amiga de algunas personas desde mi primer año que son mucho mayores que yo actualmente. Aun así somos amigos cercanos y cada año se crea un lazo entre las personas y eso lo hace incluso más especial.

ENGLISH VERSION

Kate Egurrola Enriquez was bummed.

The world was grinding to a halt due to the corona virus and the need to shelter in place. She was having to adjust to online learning. Now one of the things she most looked forward to – the Tucson International Mariachi Conference – was being canceled too.

The Pueblo High School senior, who plays in the violin section of the school’s acclaimed Mariachi Aztlan, had attended the annual gathering of mariachi and folklorico workshops and performances since sixth grade. She was part of TIMC’s Student Advisory Council and was planning to take part in the vocal competition. And while her role in the advisory group made her privy to the knowledge that it might be canceled, it was something she just didn’t want to believe.

This week is when TIMC was scheduled to occur.

“It brought people together,” Egurrola Enriquez says. “Everything was like three days music. Three days of meeting new people. Three days of communicating with each other. And I really liked that.”

“Honestly, I cried,” said Tucson High Magnet School senior and Mariachi Rayos Del Sol violinist Christina Vazquez. Like Kate, Vazquez was a veteran of the conference, having attended since fourth grade. She started mariachi studies in first or second grade, playing at Davis Elementary School, and it had been a huge part of her life. Vazquez had been part of Rayos since her freshman year. And this year they had a crack crew intent on winning the competition in the participant showcase concert.

Both Aztlan and Rayos were in top form. And while Aztlan had a six-year winning streak at the showcase under its belt and was itself in top form, Rayos was hungry, even if it considered it to be a friendly competition.

“All second semester basically culminates in the showcase performance at the conference,” notes Rayos Del Sol’s director, Justin Enriquez. “Since we got back to school in January, we’ve already been practicing for the showcase, hashing out all the details of actual musical performance and staging to get prepared. So when we left school for spring break, the plan was to go ahead and really, really focus on all the little details, leading up until my big conference, in addition to planning our spring concert.”

Like his students, Enriquez attended the conference as a teen from his sophomore year of high school. Since taking the reins of the mariachi program at Tucson High he has come to see the larger importance of the conference.

“We don’t have regionals the way band and orchestra and choir does,” he says. “So this is our version of regionals. It’s something that I would look forward to as a teenager or a young adult. It really is the highlight of mariachi here in Tucson. It’s basically I believe, what created that youth movement in the first place. So it’s kind of like the heartbeat of our community and what brings us all back together.”

Things were ramping up at Pueblo High as well. In February Mariachi Aztlan headed to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg for its annual Festiba – one of the biggest music and cultural gatherings in Texas, and a Mecca for mariachi performers. And while they didn’t even place in the competition there, Mariachi Aztlan came back with a whole lot of ideas about what it needed to perfect leading up to the Tucson conference.

“We made mistakes over there that we were going to fix,” says Mariachi Aztlan director John Contreras. “That whole thing was just a progression for us coming back to Tucson and really turning it up even an extra notch, learning what we experienced from there. In a weird kind of way that was their conference this year because they didn’t get to have the Tucson conference. So I’m very glad that I was able to take them.”

A member of the TIMC board himself, Contreras fought hard to delay a decision about canceling the Tucson conference for as long as possible. But it became abundantly clear that fighting this virus by social distancing was just not going to allow the conference to take place.

Even so it hurt, particularly because this would have been the year that the Tucson conference returned to downtown after six years at Casino Del Sol. Bringing that jewel of cultural pride back to the city’s center was something all looked forward to.

“I cried a little bit right when we got off the phone at night,” said fellow TIMC board member Chantal Danay Ralls. The director of folklrico dance at Roskruge Middle School and founder of the acclaimed Compania de Danza Folklorica de Arizona (CDFA) was crushed that her students wouldn’t have that opportunity to see the conference return to downtown. Last year her middle school students left audiences wowed with individual and ensemble technique to rival the best high school groups. But dealing with this public health issue was bigger than all of that.

“It became a reality for me that this is affecting everybody,” she says.

Including school. Conference or not, learning goes on, even as teachers and students adjust to a new way of doing so.

“Actually, I check in with them every day,” Danay Ralls says of her students. “I’ve been reaching out to them from the first week that we were supposed to come back to school through Zoom, and so I get on the phone with them weekly. I think they appreciate that. We’re still having Zoom practices also with CDFA. And I think even just giving them that social aspect to see each other helps them.”

For Christina Vazquez, both the conference and being part of Rayos are experiences she will treasure.

“It’s been quite a ride,” she says. “Every year you get to meet new people and learn new music and you get to create new friendships. I’ve been I’ve been friends with some people from like my first year who are way older than me right now. But we’re still really close friends and every year you just create that bond with people and it makes it even more special.”

Daniel Buckley es periodista y documentalista de la historia del mariachi en Tucsón.