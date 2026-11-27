“We've noticed it when we've had craft nights, even with the most simple craft, let's say charm bracelets, people can sit here and they don't look at their phones. It's a multi-generational, intergenerational moment because we'll have grandparents, we'll have elders, we'll have kids, we'll have 20-year-olds, high school students, and they're all sitting next to each other, and everybody is just in the moment of creating.”

When they bought their home five years ago to set down permanent roots in the area, Brown-Dominguez and Dominguez couldn’t help but notice the Stewart Boot Co. building in the neighborhood.

“We said, ‘I wonder if one day we could ever afford something like that. It'd be amazing',” Brown-Dominguez said.

Within that week, Dominguez had gone over to meet the owners, Victor and Linda Borg, and the two couples became good friends.

“Over the years, Linda and Vic got to know who we were, and what we do,” Brown-Dominguez said.

As they were approaching retirement in late 2023, the Borgs approached Dominguez and Brown-Dominguez about purchasing the building, and they were able to buy it the following year in 2024.

Since then, Brown-Dominguez said they have been quietly working to bring their dream to life, pouring their savings into renovations. They also got some help in the form of grant funding from the Mellon Foundation, an organization that supports humanities and the arts.