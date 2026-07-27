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If you’re the type of person who gets excited when Halloween decorations start showing up in stores before summer is even over, this date night is for you.

Maybe you’ve already started rewatching your favorite horror movies. Maybe you’ve got a Halloween playlist ready to go. Or maybe you’re just counting down the days until spooky season officially arrives.

The good news? You don’t have to wait until October. Even in the middle of Tucson’s summer heat, there are plenty of ways to embrace spooky season a little early.

Here’s how I’d plan a Summerween-inspired date night.

Start with a little spooky shopping

The best themed dates start by getting into the spirit.

If you’re drawn to the witchy side of Halloween, stop by Monsoon Mystics to browse crystals, candles, tarot decks and other mystical finds. If slashers and spooky collectibles are more your thing, head over to Evil Face Entertainment instead. Or, if shopping inside a former funeral home sounds more your style, wander through Mourning Star Curio Shoppe and see what eerie treasures you can uncover.

You don’t have to spend much. Pick out one small souvenir each, whether it’s a spooky candle, creepy collectible or Halloween decoration you’ll proudly put out months before everyone else.

Grab dinner before the scares

No date night is complete without food.