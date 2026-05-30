Have a Weird Girl Summer! Weird girl fiction generally centers upon a female protagonist who is "messy" and is usually experiencing some type of internal distress — what spectacular fun! Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez
- Sky Daddy by Kate Folk
- Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
- Bog Queen by Anna North
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions. Call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.