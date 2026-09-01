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In addition to Tucson Comic-Con, coming to the Tucson Convention Center Sept. 4-6, other local Labor Day weekend events include:

Tucson Fall Gem & Jewelry Showcase: Four gem, mineral, fossil, bead and jewelry shows from Sept. 3–6. Various locations including Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, and Holidome, 4475 S. Country Club Road. Details at xpopress.com.

Club Congress Weekend: A multi-genre, three-day music festival hosted at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., running Sept. 4–6. Boots & Cats on Friday night; Tucson Rock Lottery: 25 local musicians create 5 bands in a benefit for KXCI on Saturday; and a Barrio Block Party starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring dancers, mariachis, cumbia bands, vendors, food, drinks, lowriders and more.

Sonoran Restaurant Week: Kicks off on Sept. 4, featuring more than 100 local restaurants offering special fixed-price menus over a 10-day period. All the details are at tucsonfoodie.com/srw.

Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge: Sample and vote for top tacos, salsas and craft cocktails from over 40 local vendors at El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. General admission tickets are $100. Details at artstateaz.org/salsa-tequila-taco-challenge.

End of Summer Bash at The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing St., on Sept. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Live music, festive drinks, and free hot dogs and fries.