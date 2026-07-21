The shelves were packed with Mexican favorites like Churrumais, Pake Taxo, Crujitos, Takis, Ruffles and Doritos, most priced between $4.99 and $5.49. The candy aisle was just as dangerous, with Pulparindos for 79 cents, different varieties of Lucas for 99 cents and dozens of other Mexican candies starting around 50 cents.

I knew I was leaving with chips. The only question was which ones.

I almost grabbed familiar favorites like Pake Taxo or Churrumais, but I decided this was the perfect excuse to try something new. I picked up two bags of La Molienda potato chips in the Spicy Hot and Cheese & Jalapeño flavors for $2.99 each. They were crunchy, lived up to the “estilo casero” promise on the bag and came with an unexpected bonus: two packets of hot sauce tucked inside each bag. I definitely wasn't expecting that, but it made me like them even more.

If you're craving something sweet, the store has plenty to choose from. You'll find Marinela and Bimbo pastries alongside desserts from local business Maria's Cakes. Their refrigerated case was stocked with mini tres leches cakes and cupcakes for $4.79, plus family-size tres leches cakes for $9.99 in flavors like chocolate, pistachio, cajeta and strawberry.

I couldn't resist the mini strawberry tres leches cake. It tasted fresh, and my favorite part was all the milky goodness soaking into the cake and collecting at the bottom of the container. Combined with the strawberry cake, it made for a dessert that was hard to stop eating.

I also grabbed a bag of Tanna's Botannas Spicy Goozh for $5.25. I'll admit, these weren't a new discovery for me. I'm already a fan, so seeing them on the shelf felt like the perfect excuse to stock up.