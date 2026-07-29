When your phone is buzzing with alerts of an extreme heat warning in Tucson, the last thing you want to do is venture outside. But as soon as the sun dips behind the mountains, Tucson comes alive. The desert cools down (at least a little), and some of the city's best experiences begin after sunset.
Whether you're looking for a family outing, a date night or simply an excuse to get out of the house, here are seven ways to make the most of the summer nights before the season comes to an end.
Ride the Sabino Canyon Crawler under the stars
Sabino Canyon is beautiful any time of day, but there's something extra special about seeing it after dark. During the summer, the Sabino Canyon Crawler offers narrated nighttime rides through the canyon, giving visitors the chance to experience the desert in a completely different way while learning about the area's wildlife and history.
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When: Saturday evenings through Oct. 31
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 ride free.
Explore the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum after dark
The Sonoran Desert doesn't go to sleep when the sun goes down, and neither does the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. During Cool Summer Nights, visitors can stroll the museum after hours, listen to live music, meet nocturnal animals and even search for glowing scorpions with a blacklight.
When: Saturdays through Aug. 29, open until 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Desert Museum
Cost: $29.95 general admission (ages 13 to 64), $24.95 youth (ages 3 to 12), free admission for Desert Museum members, Native Americans (with Tribal ID or CIB) and children under 2.
Visit the animals during Summer Safari Nights
Some of the zoo's residents are more active once temperatures cool off. Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights give visitors the chance to explore the zoo in the evening while enjoying keeper chats, family activities, local vendors and entertainment.
When: Saturdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Aug. 8
Where: Reid Park Zoo
Cost: $12.75 for adults (ages 15-61), $10.75 for seniors (ages 62+), $9 for children ages 2-14, free for zoo members and children under 2.
Spend an evening Chillin' at the Chul
Live music, local artists, food, drinks and one of Tucson's most beautiful desert gardens? That's what you'll find during Chillin' at the Chul. Whether you're planning a date night or catching up with friends, it's an easy way to spend a summer evening outdoors.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 9 p.m., through Aug. 28
Cost: $5 general admission, free for members and children under 2.
Shop a summer night market
Summer nights are the perfect time to browse Tucson's local markets without the daytime heat. From handmade goods and vintage finds to local art and food trucks, these evening markets are a fun way to support local makers while spending time outdoors.
When: Select evenings through September
Where: MSA Annex and Old Tucson
Cost: Free to attend; bring money if you'd like to shop or grab a bite to eat.
Take a guided night hike
The desert comes alive after sunset, and Catalina State Park's guided night hikes offer the chance to experience it firsthand. Join a ranger-led, one-mile walk along the Nature Trail to learn about nocturnal wildlife like scorpions and bats before wrapping up the evening with a constellation tour featuring astronomy facts and stories from different cultures.
When: First, third and fifth Fridays of the month
Where: Catalina State Park
Cost: Park admission applies.
See the stars from Kitt Peak National Observatory
Kitt Peak National Observatory is one of Southern Arizona's best places to experience the night sky. During the Nightly Observing Program, visitors can watch the sunset from the mountaintop before learning about the constellations and looking through telescopes at planets, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies alongside observatory staff. The evening also includes a light meal and astronomy presentation.
Even better, youth admission is free through the end of September, making it a fun family-friendly summer outing.
When: Nightly (weather permitting; check the schedule because some seasonal dates may vary).
Cost: Varies by program.