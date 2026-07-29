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When your phone is buzzing with alerts of an extreme heat warning in Tucson, the last thing you want to do is venture outside. But as soon as the sun dips behind the mountains, Tucson comes alive. The desert cools down (at least a little), and some of the city's best experiences begin after sunset.

Whether you're looking for a family outing, a date night or simply an excuse to get out of the house, here are seven ways to make the most of the summer nights before the season comes to an end.

Ride the Sabino Canyon Crawler under the stars

Sabino Canyon is beautiful any time of day, but there's something extra special about seeing it after dark. During the summer, the Sabino Canyon Crawler offers narrated nighttime rides through the canyon, giving visitors the chance to experience the desert in a completely different way while learning about the area's wildlife and history.

When: Saturday evenings through Oct. 31

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 ride free.

Explore the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum after dark

The Sonoran Desert doesn't go to sleep when the sun goes down, and neither does the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. During Cool Summer Nights, visitors can stroll the museum after hours, listen to live music, meet nocturnal animals and even search for glowing scorpions with a blacklight.