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For Aralexie Robles, baking is synonymous with love.

It started three years ago when she needed a birthday gift for her cousin. She didn’t have a job yet but wanted to make sure she had something special for her cousin’s big day.

So, she headed straight into the kitchen and made her a birthday cake from scratch. Though she wasn’t a cake pro yet, she poured love into every single inch of the dessert.

Before she knew it, her best friend’s birthday was also around the corner. Robles’ mom bought her a mixer, and she learned how to whip up a buttercream frosting, making her friend another extravagant cake.

“I basically just made everybody cakes, that was my jobless gift,” Robles said. “I was able to at least give them something that they loved, and I was able to be creative with it.”

Now, Robles makes rosette-covered cakes for all of Tucson, making sure everyone can order a little sweetness to brighten their days.

Robles is the owner of Aralexie Sweets, a home bakery where she crafts beautifully decorated cakes, cheesecake tubs and anything else delicious she decides to whip up.

After becoming the go-to cake person in her family, Robles decided to fully pour herself into her hobby and make it her full-time job.

Robles is completely self-taught, spending lots of time on YouTube, where she'd watch all kinds of baking tutorials. Through trial and error, her cakes became more flavorful, and her décor work became more intricate.