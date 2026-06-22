In the past 10 years, Bitty & Beau’s has grown tremendously. They now have 25 locations across the United States with more than 450 employees.

The best moments are when the Wrights get to witness how much seeing someone with disabilities in the workplace affects those who thought this was something they wouldn’t be able to do.

“The ultimate moments are those families that have young children that have disabilities that don't know what their child's future looks like, and have a lot of concerns and fears, similar to the way Ben and I felt,” Wright said. “We just didn't know, because we never saw people with Down syndrome in the workplace. But when you see a young family approach with a child with a disability, you get to see them have that moment of 'wow, that's what my child's future could look like.' We also give that child a future employee button, and we make a big deal out of them. Those are really special moments.”

Luckily, a local family here in Tucson, the Emineths, caught wind of Bitty & Beau’s and decided to open a mobile cruiser here in town.

“We were thrilled, the Emineths are great people,” Amy Wright said. “They have a heart for doing this, and we felt like it was a really good match for our brand. They've just jumped in, embraced the mission and are starting to connect with their community.”

You can expect to see a full-blown espresso bar on wheels when you visit Bitty & Beau’s, at 7225 N. Oracle Road. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and coffee can all be ordered here along with other options like chai lattes, matcha lattes and hot chocolate.