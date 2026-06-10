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When I walked into Roma Imports last Wednesday, I felt like I should’ve been dressed in my best Tony Soprano attire: a striped button-down and some khakis.

The aisles of pasta, fresh sausage, bottles of olive oil and mountains of chocolate-coated cannoli reminded me of the deli spot the Soprano crew hung out at in Season 1, and I couldn’t have felt more at home.

It’s no exaggeration when I say I pretty much live on pasta. Lemon pasta, fettuccine alfredo and vodka sauce pasta are all dinner staples at my place. I even keep an emergency jar of Rao’s marinara sauce in my fridge for the days I don’t feel like making an extravagant dinner.

As I scoured the fridges full of all kinds of Italian delicacies, I knew my life and dinner game had been changed forever.

Roma Imports, at 627 S. Vine Ave., is a local market and deli that is full of everything you need to make the perfect Italian feast.

When you first walk into the building with colorful flowers painted on its doors and windows, you’ll be face to face with a wall full of all kinds of dry pasta. Any shape and style you’re looking for, it has: orzo, rigatoni, stelline, farfalle and of course, lasagna noodles.

A lot of these bags were $10 and under. I’m sure they are a big step up from the usual 99-cent Great Value ones I buy.

You got your pasta, but what about the sauce? Don’t worry, Roma Imports sells tubs of freshly made sauce. All you've got to do is warm it up and add it to your cooked noodles.