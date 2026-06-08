In order to get your hands on a Milk and Maple latte, you have to wait for Aguilar’s ordering form to open, usually on Sundays at 10 a.m. You’ll be taken to a Google Form where you can pick your day, time window and drink of choice.

Aguilar also has different delivery rates depending on where you're located. According to her order form, if you're between 0-5 miles it'll be $3, 6-10 miles has a $5 delivery fee, 11-13 miles has a $7 delivery fee and if it's over 13 miles, then it's $1 per mile.

Once you submit your request, Aguilar will approve it and you’ll have your chance to pay. The day of the order, she will text you her ETA and soon she’ll be at your doorstep.

Aguilar will craft your drink right in front of your eyes. After some friendly conversation, you’ll be handed your perfectly crafted matcha latte and left to go back to the comfort of your couch.

“I had a lot of horror stories in the beginning,” Aguilar said. “The barista style that I do, where I pour your drink in front of you, I didn't start with that the first day that I did it and I cried all my whole drive home on my first delivery because my drinks were like melted. I beat myself up probably for like six months after that, but that's how I created the barista style with my bag.”

I could barely hold in my excitement when Tuesday rolled around. I had an iced Berry Haze latte coming my way between 9-10 a.m. and had been waiting for this moment since I interviewed Aguilar.

I received a text saying she’d arrive at 9:33 a.m. and right on the dot, she knocked on my door. I was greeted by Aguilar’s smiling face, with her Milk and Maple cooler bag hanging around her neck.