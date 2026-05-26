From shootouts and saloons to barren desert landscapes and iconic red rocks, Arizona has been home to some of the most memorable scenes in Western films.
Many Old West movies, from "Stagecoach" and "Tombstone" to "The Outlaw," were filmed at locations you can still visit today. Stars from John Wayne and Kurt Russel to Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra have also graced the Grand Canyon State filming locations.
While some of the sets have been adapted for tourists, other stops remain exactly the same.
So are you in the mood for a walk down memory lane? Here are Western film sets you can visit in Arizona.
Bisbee
The Western TV series "Sheriff of Cochise" filmed scenes in Bisbee, from the Lowell and Warren Districts to the Mule Mountains. The Western show "The Young Riders" also took place in the town.
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"Young Guns II," "Four Eyes and Six Guns" and the heist movie "Violent Saturday" were filmed in Bisbee.
With rusting cars and old building signs, Erie Street in the Historic Lowell Ghost Town in Bisbee will transport you back in time. It is what remains of Lowell, which Bisbee incorporated in the early 1900s, and you can still visit the "ghost town."
Details: Erie Street, Bisbee.
Mescal Movie Set
"Tombstone," starring Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, was filmed at the Mescal Movie Set. More than 70 iconic Western scenes have been filmed on the location from "Winchester '73" to "The Outlaw Josey Wales."
Actors such as Clint Eastwood and Glenn Ford have graced the dirt roads, as well as Frank Sinatra, who starred in the Western comedy "Dirty Dingus Magee" and Elizabeth Taylor in "Poker Alice."
Western TV series, including "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," "The Magnificent Seven," "Little House on the Prairie" and "The Young Riders," were also filmed here.
The Mescal Movie continues to operate as a film site, and tours are available between film productions.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, check website for film schedule. Mescal Movie Set, 1538 N. Mescal Road, Benson. 520-255-6662, mescalmovieset.com.
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is not only iconic for its scenery, but it has also made multiple appearances in movies.
Most famously used by director John Ford, the area on the Navajo Nation became known as "John Ford Country" due to how often he filmed there. He and actor John Wayne, who was also a frequent visitor, filmed the original "Stagecoach," "The Searchers," "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" and "Fort Apache" at Monument Valley.
Johnny Depp also filmed "The Lone Ranger" with director Gore Verbinski there; the movie pays homage to John Ford through the location, visual style and certain scenes.
You can still visit the area and grab some photos that will make you seem like you traveled back in time.
Details: Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. 435-727-5870, navajonationparks.org. Winter hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Sunday, last entry at 2:30 pm daily, Summer hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday, last entry at 4:30 p.m. daily.
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson was established in 1939 for the Western film "Arizona," starring Jean Arthur and William Holden. "Arizona" was nominated for two Academy Awards, including one for art direction.
Howard Hawks classic film "Rio Bravo," starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson, was also filmed at Old Tucson Studios.
Since then, the set has been converted into a theme park with attractions such as a mine tour, gold panning, corn mazes and live Western-themed entertainment.
The location hosts Summer Night Markets, Ghost Tours and Hollywood in The Desert. In October, it also hosts an event called Nightfall. In November and December, there's Yuletide.
Details: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road, Tucson. Ticket prices vary by season; visit their website for more details. 520-883-0100, oldtucson.com.
Sedona
Sedona has always been known by tourists and locals alike for its beauty. However, the town was also once called "Little Hollywood" and has served as the spot for over 100 movies and TV shows.
John Wayne filmed “Angel and the Badman” in Sedona. Joan Crawford visited for her movie "Johnny Guitar." James Stewart shot "Broken Arrow" and Elvis Presley was there for his film "Stay Away, Joe."
Landscapes from various films are at various spots in Sedona, most notably the Chapel of the Holy Cross and Crescent Moon Ranch. You can also visit the Sedona History Museum for its exhibit on movies made in Sedona.
Details: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Chapel of the Holy Cross, 780 Chapel Road, Sedona. 928-282-4069, chapeloftheholycross.com.
White Stallion Ranch
This popular Arizona dude ranch was once the beacon for Western filmmaking in the 1940s.
The "Singing Cowboy" Gene Autry filmed the movie "The Last Round-Up" at White Stallion Ranch. "Arizona" was also filmed here, along with "Relentless" starring Robert Young and "The Last Outpost" with Ronald Reagan. Over 39 films and television shows have been shot at the White Stallion Ranch.
The location is now a resort. You can book a stay, disconnect from everyday life and have an authentic Western experience. Activities at White Stallion include e-bike rides, shooting, rock climbing, archery, horseback riding, axe throwing, live entertainment and a ranch rodeo.
Details: White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, Tucson. Rates vary. 520-297-0252, whitestallion.com.
Yuma
More than 50 movies have been filmed in Yuma. Although not a box office hit, John Wayne's first Western, "The Big Trail," was made near Yuma.
The most notable location is actually 20 minutes away at the Imperial Sand Dunes. Many film crews would stay in Yuma while at the expansive dune field in California and near the border of Arizona and Mexico. Although not a Western, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" was filmed in the area, and George Lucas, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford were seen frequently at Yuma establishments.
The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park has also been featured in many Westerns, including "The Badlanders" and "Red River Valley." It has been called the "Alcatraz of the Desert" when it operated from 1876 to 1909.
Despite the name, the original "3:10 to Yuma" and the 2007 remake starring Russel Crowe, Christian Bale and Logan Lerman were not filmed in Yuma.
Details: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, 220 Prison Hill Road, Yuma. 928-783-4771, azstateparks.com.
List: 40 movies filmed in Tucson and southern Arizona
The Fabelmans (2022)
Tucson locations: Tucson Mountain Park and the Sonoran Desert
Cast: Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen
Genre: Drama: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker.
Tombstone (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Babocomari Ranch in Sonoita, Texas Canyon, Little Dragoon Mountains, Skeleton Canyon, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Elgin, Sonoran Desert, Chiricahua National Monument, San Simon Valley, Mescal, Tucson Mountains, San Pedro River, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Patagonia, Whetstone Mountains, Turkey Creek, Mount Lemmon, Fort Crittenden, Tucson, Harshaw, St. David, Granite Mountains in Prescott, Sierrita Mountains, Benson.
According to the Internet Movie Database, Tombstone was not a location for the movie shoot.
Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton
Genre: Biography, drama, history: A dramatic retelling of the events leading to and following the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral.
Box office gross: $56.51 million
Almost Famous (2000)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Ajo Highway, Tumacácori, Interstate 19, Amado, Tucson
Cast: Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson
Genre: Adventure, comedy, drama: A high schooler travels with a rock band for a story in Rolling Stone magazine.
Box office gross: $32.53 million
A Star is Born (1976)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson Convention Center, Pima County Courthouse, Old Tucson Studios, Sonoita and Tempe.
Cast: Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Oliver Clark
Genre: Drama, romance, musical: A has-been rock star falls in love with a young, up-and-coming songstress.
Box office gross: $80 million
Major League (1989)
Tucson locations: Hi Corbett Field, Tucson
Cast: Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Margaret Whitton
Genre: Comedy, sport: The new owner of the Cleveland Indians puts together a team she hopes will lose so she can move the team. The team disagrees.
Box office gross: $49.8 million
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Tucson location: Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Boneyard
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson
Genre: Action, adventure Sci-fi: The Autobots and Decepticons battle in this sequel.
Box office gross: $402.11 million
Wild Wild West (1999)
Tucson location: Old Tucson
Cast: Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Salma Hayek
Genre: Action, comedy sci-fi: Based on the old TV show of Secret Service agents after the Civil War.
Box office gross: $113.81 million
Public Enemies (2009)
Tucson location: Congress Hotel front
Cast: Christian Bale, Johnny Depp, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke
Genre: Action, biography, crime: Feds try to take down John Dillinger.
Box office gross: $97.1 million
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Tucson locations: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base boneyard, Scoops on Speedway, a house on North Hill Farm Drive, a house on North Christmas Avenue, The Loft Cinema, Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson High School, Tucson Mall, Arcade on Speedway, Speedway boulevard, Winterhaven neighborhood, Hill Farm
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Courtney Gains
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: An outcast pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month.
Box office gross: $31.62 million
Young Guns (1988)
Tucson locations: Old Tucson, Tucson, Sonoran Desert
Cast: Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen
Genre: Action, western: Young gunmen led by Billy the Kid become deputies and take their authority too far.
Box office gross: $45.66 million
Young Guns II (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Bisbee, Sonoran Desert, San Rafael Ranch State Park in Patagonia, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sierrita Mountains, Warren, Tumacácori National Historical Park
Cast: Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Christian Slater
Genre: Action, western: Patrick Floyd Garrett receives a bounty to kill Billy the Kid.
Box office gross: $44.14 million
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Tucson locations: Catalina Park Inn, Catalina Park, Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona, Friends Meeting House on Fifth Avenue, University of Arizona, Cochise Hall at UA, Old Main at UA, Scottish Rite Temple on Scott Avenue, Old Tucson
Cast: Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, Andrew Cassese
Genre: Comedy: A group of bullied college outcasts and misfits fight back.
Box office gross: $40.9 million
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Mescal, Sierrita Mountains, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sonoita, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area
Cast: Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe
Genre: Action, romance, thriller: A female gunfighter enters a dueling tournament to avenge her father's death.
Box office gross: $18.64 million
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Tucson locations: Tucson streets
Cast: Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Carofalo
Genre: Comedy: Two dimwitted friends concoct an elaborate lie to impress classmates at their high school reunion.
Box office gross: $29.21 million
Stir Crazy (1980)
Tucson locations: Downtown, Tucson Rodeo Grounds, Pima Community College West Campus, former Whistle Stop bar on Craycroft Road, Pima County Courthouse; other Arizona locations: Arizona State Prison in Florence, Arizona
Cast: Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor, Georg Stanford Brown, JoBeth Williams
Genre: Comedy: Two friends are set up and wrongfully accused of a crime they didn't commit.
Box office gross: $101.3 million
The Trial of Billy Jack (1974)
Tucson locations: Old Tucson Studios and Colossal Cave Mountain Park
Cast: Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor, Victor Izay, Teresa Kelly
Genre: Action, drama
Box office gross: $89 million
The Cannonball Run (1981)
Tucson location: Old Tucson
Cast: Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Dom DeLuise
Genre: Action, comedy: Eccentric competitors participate in a cross-country road race.
Box office gross: $72.18 million
Three Kings (1999)
Arizona locations: Tucson, Casa Grande. Sacaton Mine in Casa Grande, Yuma, Eloy, Sonoran Desert, Coolidge, Marana, Phoenix
Cast: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, Spike Jonze
Genre: Action, adventure, comedy: After the Persian Gulf War, four soldiers plan to steal gold that was stolen from Kuwait.
Box office gross: $60.65 million
The Postman (1997)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Sopori Ranch, Amado and Nogales
Cast: Kevin Costner, Will Patton, Larenz Tate, Olivia Williams
Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi: In post-apocalyptic America in the year 2013, an unnamed wanderer retrieves a postman's uniform and undelivered bag of mail, which he delivers to a nearby town
Box office gross: $17.6 million
Tin Cup (1996)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Hotel Congress, Tubac, Sonoita, Nogales.
Cast: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson, Cheech Marin
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: A washed up golf pro tries to qualify for the US Open.
Box office gross: $53.85 million
Glory Road (2006)
Tucson location: Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona
Cast: Josh Lucas, Derek Luke, Austin Nichols, Jon Voight
Genre: Biography, drama, sport: Texas Western coach leads the first all-black starting line-up college basketball team to the NCAA championship.
Box office gross: $42.64 million
Three Amigos (1986)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Coronado National Forest, Florence, Apache Junction, Superstition Mountains, Apache Trail, Superstition Wilderness, Sonoran Desert, Gold Canyon
Cast: Steve Martin, Checy Chase, Martin Short
Genre: Comedy, western: Three actors go to a Mexican village to perform their onscreen roles unaware they are in a real fight.
Box office gross: $39.25 million
The Family That Preys (2008)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Sonoita
Cast: Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan
Genre: Drama: Two families from different walks of life learn to work together.
Box office gross: $37.02 million
Murphy's Romance (1985)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson (street scenes), Florence, Tubac, Keating Building in Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Main Street Vault in Florence, Valley Art Theater in Tempe, Tempe, Main Street in Florence
Cast: Sally Field, James Garner, Brian Kerwin
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: A divorcee and her son move to a ranch and she befriends a local man.
Box office gross: $30.76 million
Cannonball Run II (1984)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Bisbee, Old Tucson, Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind Campus
Cast: Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin
Genre: Action, comedy: This sequel features another cross country race.
Box office gross: $28.08 million
Escape from New York (1981)
Tucson location: Fox Theater
Cast: Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine
Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi: Manhattan is now a maximum security prison and the U.S. president has crashed into it.
Box office gross: $25.24 million
Boys on the Side (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Tumacácori, Teatro Carmen, Elusian Grove Market in Barrio Viejo, Tucson General Hospital (since demolished), Big Horn Restaurant in Amado, Tucson Elks Lodge, Amado
Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Mary-Louise Parker, Drew Barrymore, Matthew McConaughey
Genre: Comedy, drama: Three very different women drive cross country and become close friends.
Box office gross: $23.45 million
Madhouse (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Phoenix
Cast: Richard Alexander, Kirstie Alley, John Larroquette
Genre: Comedy: A yuppie couple's villa is overrun by uninvited guests.
Box office gross: $21.04 million
8 Seconds (1994)
Tucson location: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, other Tucson locations
Cast: Luke Perry, Stephen Baldwin, James Rebhorn
Genre: Biography, drama, sport: The life of Lane Frost, 1987 PRCA Bull Riding World Champion.
Box office gross: $19.6 million
Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Monument Valley, Kayenta, Red Mesa, Kaibab National Forest, Williams (Grand Canyon Railway), Mexican Water, San Francisco Peaks, Skeleton Canyon, Teec Nos Pos, Tucson
Cast: Jason Patric, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall
Genre: Drama, history, western: The story of the Apache chief and his resistance to the U.S. Government's subjugation of his people.
Box office gross: $18.64 million
Posse (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Florence, Sonoran Desert, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Sierrita Mountains, Tucson Mountains, Benson, Tucson
Cast: Mario Van Peebles, Stephen Baldwin, Charles Lane
Genre: Western: Buffalo soldiers find gold, desert and help defend a black town from the KKK.
Box office gross: $18.29 million
Lightning Jack (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Page, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Sierrita Mountains, Flagstaff
Cast: Paul Hogan, Cuba Gooding Jr., Beverly D'Angelo
Genre: Comedy, western: An Australian outlaw in the wild west.
Box office gross: $16.82 million
Terminal Velocity (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Douglas, Little Colorado River Canyon, Tucson, Flagstaff, Phoenix
Cast: Charlie Sheen, Nastassja Kinski, James Gandolfini
Genre: Action, mystery, romance: A maverick skydiver and a former KGB agent team up to stop the Russian mafia.
Box office gross: $16.48 million
The Getaway (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Prescott, Phoenix International Raceway, Hotel Del Sol in Yuma, Downtown Yuma, Flagstaff, Sonoran Desert, Coolidge, Maricopa County Courthouse and Old Phoenix City Hall, Apache Lodge in Prescott, Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, Phoenix Greyhound Park, Union Station in Phoenix
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen
Genre: Action, adventure, crime: An ex-con and his wife flee after a heist goes wrong.
Box office gross: $16.1 million
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, White Stallion Ranch, Nogales
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, George Clooney
Genre: Biography, comedy, crime: Adaptation of the cult memoir of game show impresario Chuck Barris.
Box office gross: $16 million
Flirting with Disaster (1996)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Cave Creek, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Carefree, Marana
Cast: Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Téa Leoni
Genre: Comedy: A young man searches for his birth parents.
Box office gross: $14.89 million
Fire Birds (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Army Pilot Training Post in Tucson, Mammoth, Mesa, Sonoran Desert, Apache Leap Mountains in Superior, Superstition Mountains, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Superior, Picketpost Mountain in Superior, Superstition Wilderness, Miami, Globe, Reymert, Tonto National Forest, Apache Junction, Amphitheater High School
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Tommy Lee Jones, Sean Young
Genre: Action, adventure: Elite Apache helicopter pilots must destroy powerful drug cartels.
Box office gross: $14.76 million
Stay Tuned (1992)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Florence, Tucson
Cast: John Ritter, Pam Dawber, Jeffrey Jones
Genre: Adventure, comedy, fantasy: a husband and wife are sucked into television sets and must survive twisted versions of TV shows.
Box office gross: $10.74 million
Cyborg (1989)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, The Domes in Casa Grande, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casa Grande, Green Valley, Tucson
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter, Vincent Klyn
Genre: Action, sci-fi, thriller: Hunt for a killer in a plague-infested future.
Box office gross: $10.17 million
The Wraith (1986)
Tucson locations: North Sixth Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Sabino Canyon, Catalina Highway, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, East Fifth Street, West Ajo Way and East Benson Highway.
Cast: Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes, Sherilyn Fenn, Randy Quaid
Genre: Sci-fi, horror: A high-schooler returns from the dead to get revenge on the psychotic drag racer who killed him.
Box office gross: $3.5 million