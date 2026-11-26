“The first show we ever did was in front of 50,000 folks,” he said. “Then we did headlining festivals throughout Europe and there were anywhere from 20,000 to 60,000 people.”

Those shows reminded Simmons a lot of his Kiss arena days, when it took dozens of tractor-trailers to haul in the five miles of cable, massive lighting arrays, amps, instruments and pyrotechnics — “more pyro than some Third World countries,” he said.

With his new band, “it's a completely different animal and much more flexible.”

If Simmons sees a cute kid in the audience playing air guitar, he’ll “stop the show and go, ‘Hey, buddy, you play guitar?’ Or you think you can play drums or sing or something?’,” he said.

If the kid says yes, Simmons brings “the little bugger up on stage and we all become rock stars for the night.”

“That's part of the fun of it,” he said. “The other thing is, I can jump into the crowd. I can toss songs around, which you could never do with Kiss. We just let it happen.”

The band’s playlist draws from his Kiss catalog as well as other classic 1970s and ‘80s rock songs. If a fan yells out a request — "Hey man, can you do Tush by ZZ Top?" — Simmons will turn to the band: “Can we do it in G?”

The next thing the audience will hear is the opening chords.

“I love it,” Simmons said. “I'm kind of a big deal, but it doesn't matter because you could be with 10 folks and have a ball at a party, or you could be lost in a disco with 1,000 people and have a miserable time, it's people that make the party. It really is.”

Eighties hard-rockers Slaughter open Saturday’s show, which is set to start at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $43.71-$161.99 through casinodelsol.com.