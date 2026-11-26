The mercury topped the century mark the last time Gene Simmons was on a Tucson stage.
Add into it the blasts from the pyrotechnics on the stage at the AVA at Casino del Sol that Fourth of July evening in 2016 and it was no surprise to see the makeup start cracking on the face of Simmons’ Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley.
When Simmons returns to the AVA on Saturday, there won’t be any elaborate makeup, wigs or pyro.
Just four guys. No manager. No tech team. No tour bus or private jet waiting in the wings.
“We’re like a commando team,” Simmons said during a phone interview earlier this week to talk about his namesake band’s Tucson debut. “I don't do any of the stuff that Kiss did.”
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Truth be told, he doesn’t miss the rock star trappings that defined Kiss throughout its 50-year run that ended when he and Stanley decided to retire from touring in 2023.
“I never thought I'd have as much fun as I'm having,” Simmons said, giving props to his “killer band” that includes drummer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Tichy and guitarists Brent Woods and Zach Throne.
“These guys have played with everybody from Billy Idol, Slash — you know, names you'd recognize — so they're the crème de la crème, as they say,” he said. “And each guy can be the front guy for his own band.”
Simmons formed his first post-Kiss band after getting an invite to headline “Summer Breeze Brazil 2024” in São Paulo, Brazil.
“The first show we ever did was in front of 50,000 folks,” he said. “Then we did headlining festivals throughout Europe and there were anywhere from 20,000 to 60,000 people.”
Those shows reminded Simmons a lot of his Kiss arena days, when it took dozens of tractor-trailers to haul in the five miles of cable, massive lighting arrays, amps, instruments and pyrotechnics — “more pyro than some Third World countries,” he said.
With his new band, “it's a completely different animal and much more flexible.”
If Simmons sees a cute kid in the audience playing air guitar, he’ll “stop the show and go, ‘Hey, buddy, you play guitar?’ Or you think you can play drums or sing or something?’,” he said.
If the kid says yes, Simmons brings “the little bugger up on stage and we all become rock stars for the night.”
“That's part of the fun of it,” he said. “The other thing is, I can jump into the crowd. I can toss songs around, which you could never do with Kiss. We just let it happen.”
The band’s playlist draws from his Kiss catalog as well as other classic 1970s and ‘80s rock songs. If a fan yells out a request — "Hey man, can you do Tush by ZZ Top?" — Simmons will turn to the band: “Can we do it in G?”
The next thing the audience will hear is the opening chords.
“I love it,” Simmons said. “I'm kind of a big deal, but it doesn't matter because you could be with 10 folks and have a ball at a party, or you could be lost in a disco with 1,000 people and have a miserable time, it's people that make the party. It really is.”
Eighties hard-rockers Slaughter open Saturday’s show, which is set to start at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $43.71-$161.99 through casinodelsol.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch