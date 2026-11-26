The ensemble will perform the concert three times beginning Dec. 5-6 at Christ Church United Methodist, 666 N. Craycroft Road; and Dec. 13 at Oro Valley’s St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road. Tickets are $22 in advance at arsingers.org, $25 at the door; students get in free with ID.

Happy holidays with Sons of Orpheus: The Sons of Orpheus male chorus performs a mix of holiday classics in its series of holiday concerts.

It kicks off with a free event Dec. 12 in the Main Courtyard of Plaza Palomino, 2990 N. Swan Road.

On Dec. 20, the ensemble performs at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church’s Nicholson Hall, 4725 E. Pima St. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at sonsoforpheus.org.

Holiday Card to Tucson: Back around 2000, the University of Arizona School of Music hosted its first Holiday Card to Tucson, a concert featuring a number of college and community ensembles and a chance for the audience to sing along. The concert was a resounding success and kicked off what has become an annual holiday tradition.

This year’s concert on Dec. 6 brings together UA Symphonic Choir, Tucson Girls Chorus, University Community Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and University Singers for two performances at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Tickets are $25-$30 through choral.music.arizona.edu, and they sell out fast.

Tucson’s holiday central

The folks at Fox Tucson Theatre also love the holidays.