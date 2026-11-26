Yes, the music you are hearing over the speakers at the grocery store, the mall, the dentist's office, the post office, your nail salon — basically everywhere — is the sound of the holidays.
It’s the universe’s attempt to nudge you into the holiday spirit.
Is it working?
Yeah, didn’t think so.
Here’s an idea: Check out a live holiday concert.
Whether you’re into classical music or your idea of ho-ho-ho’ing in the holidays involves a big, loud rock show, Tucson venues are decking the halls and serving up the falalalala throughout the month of December.
Among the shows on our must-see list is the holiday reunion of Ronstadt Generations Y Los Tucsonenses on Dec. 21 at La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road. For years, Ronstadt Generations Y Los Tucsonenses was a regular Monday night thing at Chicago Bar, when members of the famous Tucson family, all talented musicians like sister/cousin Linda Ronstadt, would take the stage and one by one, fellow musicians would drop in and join the fun.
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Tickets for the Dec. 21 show start at $26.62 through larosatucson.org.
Other holiday-themed concerts coming to the former St. Benedictine Monastery chapel:
Candlelight Concerts will perform its “Christmas Carols on Strings” and “Christmas Classics” shows back-to-back on Dec. 17 and 20 on a stage lit up with hundreds of candles (or LED lights). “Christmas Classics” will also return Dec. 30. Tickets start at $27.60 through feverup.com, the ticketing website for the global concert presenter.
Traditions: ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Messiah’
Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Tucson will collaborate for the fifth year on the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.”
Guest conductor Lawrence Golan returns to lead the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s transcendent score that includes the signature “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” defined by the heavenly and almost otherworldly bell-like sounds of the celesta combined with glockenspiel, harp and woodwinds.
Ballet Tucson will tell the Christmastime story of Clara, whose Christmas Eve gift of a wooden nutcracker comes to life to battle the Mouse King as they fight snow drifts in a journey to the Kingdom of Sweets.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, and 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 19-20 at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $40.60-$148.20 through ticketmaster.com.
Guest conductor Patrick Dupré Quigley will lead the full force of the orchestra in Handel’s behemoth “Messiah” on Dec. 19 and 20 at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive.
The performance will feature a quartet of guest vocalists — soprano Kathryn Mueller, contralto Emily Marvosh, tenor James Reese and bass-baritone Phillip Lopez — and the TSO Chorus under the direction of Marcela Molina.
Handel composed the work in a three-week feverish burst of inspiration in 1741. The Charles Jennens libretto is based on deeply sacred texts from the King James Bible that tell the story of the Nativity, the Passion — that’s where you’ll hear the audience-favorite “Hallelujah” chorus — and the Resurrection.
The orchestra has been performing “Messiah” in whole or in part since at least the early 1990s.
Tickets are $46.70-$105.18 through tucsonsymphony.org.
Voices united for ‘Lessons & Carols’
True Concord Voice & Orchestra’s “Lessons & Carols by Candlelight” follows the ensemble’s season of celebrating America with “That Glorious Song of Old: Carols in the American Voice.”
The professional ensemble’s holiday concert has been an annual event since Eric Holtan founded the three-time Grammy-nominated ensemble 23 years ago.
The choir performs the concert five times at four different area churches: 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.; 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley; 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Northminster, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road; and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road.
Tickets are $23.50-$73.50 through trueconcord.org.
Season of wonder and more
Arizona Repertory Singers love the holiday season.
That’s the ensemble’s chance to shine in music that the vocalists and Music Director Ryan Phillips seem to truly appreciate.
Arizona Repertory Singers' trio of “Season of Wonder” concerts include the enduring — “The Christmas Song,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “O Holy Night” — and international favorites including the traditional South African carol “Tundra” and the 14th-century Norwegian hymn “Eit barn er født i Betlehem.”
The ensemble will perform the concert three times beginning Dec. 5-6 at Christ Church United Methodist, 666 N. Craycroft Road; and Dec. 13 at Oro Valley’s St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road. Tickets are $22 in advance at arsingers.org, $25 at the door; students get in free with ID.
Happy holidays with Sons of Orpheus: The Sons of Orpheus male chorus performs a mix of holiday classics in its series of holiday concerts.
It kicks off with a free event Dec. 12 in the Main Courtyard of Plaza Palomino, 2990 N. Swan Road.
On Dec. 20, the ensemble performs at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church’s Nicholson Hall, 4725 E. Pima St. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at sonsoforpheus.org.
Holiday Card to Tucson: Back around 2000, the University of Arizona School of Music hosted its first Holiday Card to Tucson, a concert featuring a number of college and community ensembles and a chance for the audience to sing along. The concert was a resounding success and kicked off what has become an annual holiday tradition.
This year’s concert on Dec. 6 brings together UA Symphonic Choir, Tucson Girls Chorus, University Community Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and University Singers for two performances at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Tickets are $25-$30 through choral.music.arizona.edu, and they sell out fast.
Tucson’s holiday central
The folks at Fox Tucson Theatre also love the holidays.
They have nine holiday concerts from Dec. 1-19, starting Dec. 1 with Phat Cat Swinger’s “A Not So Silent Night,” which, given the 11-piece band’s brass section, is likely an understatement. Tickets are $24-$58 through foxtucson.com.
The country a cappella quintet Home Free brings down-home perfect harmony to classic Christmas carols that will no doubt come wrapped in a little Nashville pop twang. They are here Dec. 2; $41-$70.
Five days, four events: A Taste of Ireland’s off-Broadway hit “A Celtic Christmas” on Dec. 8, featuring Irish dance champions from Lord of the Dance and River Dance, kicks off five days of holiday performances. Tickets for “A Celtic Christmas” are $50-$111.
The Tucson-based nonprofit City Psalms Choir will have a large mariachi band, vocal soloists and a mass choir for its free concert “Emmanuel: God Is With Us” on Dec. 9.
The 11-voice-strong a capella choir Voctave brings its “We Need a Little Christmas” concert on Dec. 10; $24-$70.
The World Ballet Company returns with “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 11-12; $62-$137. The Los Angeles-based company has been a regular at the Fox since at least 2022.
Strike up the big band: Nothing says the holidays like a big band, and when it comes to the best of the best, The Glenn Miller Orchestra is tops. The ensemble, which band leader Glenn Miller started in 1938, will perform “In the Christmas Mood” Dec. 17; “$65-$91.
Another Merry-Achi Christmas: José Hernandez has been bringing his annual “Merry-Achi Christmas” show to Fox Tucson Theatre for more than 10 years, which endears the L.A.-based mariachi master to us in ways we can hardly express. He’s back Dec. 19 with a concert that draws back to mariachi’s 1879 roots in Jalisco, Mexico, to its influence on modern classical, jazz and pop music. Tickets are $35-$67.
Jazzing up the holidays
The Century Room, home of all things jazz-worthy in Tucson, is hosting a handful of holiday-themed concerts at the intimate club, 310 E. Congress St. Tickets are available through hotelcongress.com/venues/centuryroom.
Liz Cracchiolo kicks things off with “Liz & Ella Wish You a Swinging Christmas” on Dec. 10. Cracchiolo and her quartet are drawing from Ella Fitzgerald’s holiday album “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas.” Tickets start at $25.24.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas": The trio of Vint, Manson & Black — Arthur Vint, Nick Manson and Scott Black — brings Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to life Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 15-20. That 1965 album helped popularize jazz in the mainstream with its unique blend of jazz and holiday music. Tickets start at $14.42.
Reimagining Ellington’s "Nutcracker": Imagine Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous “Nutcracker Suite” with jazz accents. That’s the version the Century Room Orchestra will play Dec. 14 and Dec. 21-22 when they perform Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of “The Nutcracker Suite.” Tickets start at $30.90.
A Latin Merry Christmas: Vocalist Felíz Torralba blends jazz sophistication with classic Christmas songs and season favorites in a 70-minute curated concert Dec. 23, where bossa nova meets winter’s glow. She’s joined by trumpeter Jeremy Anderson, Matt Mitchell on Guitar, pianist Max Goldschmid, Thøger Tetens Lund on bass and drummer Calvin Simmers. Tickets are $25.24.
Jam before Christmas: Max Goldschmid leads the Century Room’s annual Jazz Jam Before Christmas on Dec. 24. $10-$15.
Other holiday concerts
Broadway In Tucson brings “A Magical Cirque Christmas” to Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., Dec. 11-12. The variety show combines awe-inspiring circus acts and comedy set against a festival soundtrack of holiday tunes. Tickets start at $53.45 through ticketmaster.com.
Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley has holiday concerts featuring local musicians every other night starting with the first performance of “Jingle Bell Rockin’ Revue” Dec. 3. Gaslight at 13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley covers all the genre bases this holiday season including the “Mariachi Extravaganza, Feliz Navidad” on Dec. 5, a little classic swing on Dec. 9, a rockin’ dance party Dec. 11, The 3 International Tenors Dec. 12, Joe Borne and friends Dec. 16, and a rock and roll dance party Dec. 18. For tickets and more details, visit gaslightmusichall.com.
Tucson folk-rock duo Ryanhood returns to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., for their annual “A Winter’s Evening” concert on Dec. 19. Tickets are $29.90 through rialtotheatre.com.
Club Congress, 310 E. Congress St., is hosting “Christmas Carnage,” a heavy metal holiday head-banger bash Dec. 13 with Sue Us, Kickflip the Salamander, Charlie Murder and The Sores. If you bring a toy to donate to Children’s Hospital, you get a free raffle ticket for a cool prize to be awarded at the end of the night. Tickets are $15.66 through hotelcongress.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch