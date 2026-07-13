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Benjamin Hansen will lead his 40-voice Helios Ensemble in its annual summertime concert on Sunday, July 19, at the UA area Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

"Summer Lovin" opens with Brahms' "Liebeslieder Waltzes" (Lovesong Waltzes), composed between 1868-69. It was written at a time when publishers and audiences were looking for piano dance music, particularly performed by piano four hands.

Hansen said Helios will perform the piece with two pianists at a single piano as Brahms intended.

In "Liebeslieder Waltzes," Brahms reportedly prided himself on creating a body of songs that were unpretentious and light, works that amateurs could perform just as admirably as professional musicians.

Hansen paired the 19th-century song cycle with works by two contemporary composers:

– Eric Whitacre's "i thank You God for most this amazing day," the final movement of the California-based composer's "Three Songs of Faith."

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff commissioned the work in 1999 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its music school.