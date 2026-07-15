2. 'Different Drum' (1967)

This was the first we'd heard of Linda Ronstadt, a baroque-pop ballad written by Mike Nesmith of the Monkees. He was hoping his group would record it but the show's producers turned him down, although they allowed him to rush through a version as part of a comedy bit on the show.

Although the track is credited to the Stone Poneys featuring Linda Ronstadt, she's the only member of the group that actually appears on the recording, which features future Eagle Bernie Leadon, session ace Jim Gordon and jazz bassist Jimmy Bond.

The Stone Poneys had planned to record an acoustic version of the song, but producer Nick Venet had other plans: the perfect chamber-pop arrangement — complete with a harpsichord solo! — topped by Ronstadt vowing "All I'm sayin' is I'm not ready for any person, place or thing tryin' to pull the reins in on me" with total conviction. This one peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. 'Long, Long Time' (1970)

Another baroque-pop ballad, this one has more gravitas than "Different Drum." It opens with dramatic strings, pulling back to reveal an acoustic guitar and Ronstadt exercising pure restraint as sets the tone with a vulnerable reading of "Love will abide, take things in stride" before letting the full power of her voice be felt on "Sounds like good advice but there's no one at my side."

The strings return for an instrumental break coming out of the chorus and stay to underscore her vocal on much of what follows as she effortlessly taps into the desperation of the situation on that final chorus hook: "'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine. And I think I'm gonna love you for a long long time."

If that line doesn't make you feel, congratulations. You have clearly never known a broken heart. Released in 1970, it peaked at No. 25 on Billboard's Hot 100, earning Ronstadt her first Grammy nomination in the bargain.