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Sonoros Duo, the husband-and-wife pairing of violist Michael Davis and violinist Elena Chernova-Davis, opens the St. Andrew’s Bach Society's 38th summer concert series on Sunday, June 7.

It will be the couple's second performance in the span of four days. They were among Tucson clarinetist Dario Brignoli's "friends" who performed the opening concert Wednesday for the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's summer series.

Both chamber series spotlight local musicians, so it's not surprising to see some cross-pollination.

The Davises played a complementary role in the Arizona Friends concert. On Sunday, the stage at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is all theirs.

They will be accompanied by Chernova-Davis's University of Arizona colleague pianist Rie Tanaka.