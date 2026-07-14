The 30-minute piece opens with "the very, very long first movement, which goes through all emotions, I would say, of the tragedy of war," explained the Osaka, Japan-born Tanaka, who moved to Tucson to teach at the University of Arizona in spring 2024.

The work opens with a sweet melody that quickly gives way to an incessant driving rhythm and deeply sad lyrical themes borrowed from the music Prokofiev wrote for the film "The Queen of Spades."

It builds to a heroic conclusion of incessant, driving rhythms that transition into this strangely heroic and triumphant exclamation.

Then there's "Blackbird," which McCartney and Lennon wrote as an expression of hope in the midst of the often violent American civil rights movement.

Tanaka said the program is inspired by the themes of war, death, hope and dreams, "but I didn't really want to put that title."

"I just wanted the audience to kind of weave that on their own, if they could," she said. "Just come and enjoy that journey of four different composers, all (with) completely different styles, different pieces, and just meditate on the idea of life and death, and what is going on in this world right now."

Sunday's recital begins at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Tickets are $16 through standrewsbach.org.

The 2026 summer series continues Aug. 2 with the Verona Quartet making its Tucson debut before the series wraps up Aug. 30 with "Ballet and Bach" featuring Ballet Tucson. Details and tickets are available at standrewsbach.org.