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Tucson muralist Ignacio Garcia is auctioning off the 30 4-by-4-foot panels from his "Urban Sonoran" mural that covered the former Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market since early 2025.

The mural was created as a public art installation to discourage graffiti while the developers of Gibson Food Hall & Market renovated the space at 11 S. Sixth Ave.

Garcia removed the panels three weeks ago in anticipation of last Friday's quiet opening. The panels will be auctioned off at a special exhibition from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at The Grand Tucson event space next to the food hall at 33 S. Sixth Ave.

Proceeds will benefit arts programs and local nonprofits throughout Tucson. Bidding began online Monday and continues through Saturday.

Tickets ($50) are available through downtowntucson.org, which also links to the auction website.

The Grand Tucson is owned by Nicholas Wayne Eggman and John Hardin, who also own Gibson Food Hall & Market and HighWire, 30 S. Arizona Ave.