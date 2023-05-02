The Tucson Breakfast Lions Club has the perfect event for those who want to extend Cinco de Mayo through the weekend while also supporting people with disabilities: The 16th Annual Drive “Fore” Sight Golf Classic-Fiesta de Golf on Sunday, May 7.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. at Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

The fiesta-themed fundraiser features not only 18 holes of golf, but a tequila-tasting station and a margarita station; a Mexican buffet lunch; a golf shirt, hat and gift bag; numerous prizes including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize; and a range of other festivities. Cost is $100 per person.

“It is great to come out and play a little golf and continue the celebration of Cinco de Mayo. And if you are a golfer, there isn’t another golf tournament in town that gives this kind of value,” said Pete Weakland, 87, who has been a member of the Tucson Breakfast Lions for almost 60 years.

He has coordinated the golf tournament with fellow Lion Dom Dominice, 90, since it started 16 years ago.

The pair are driven not only by their passion for golf but by their desire to support the beneficiaries — Camp Tatiyee in Pinetop-Lakeside (https://www.camptatiyee.org) and Camp Abilities (https://www.campabilitiestucson.org) through the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

“For kids with special needs, these camps are really important. The camps not only offer a great week of learning and fun for them, but also give important respite to their families. It is a win-win for everyone,” said Weakland.

The Lions Clubs of Arizona have sponsored Camp Tatiyee since 1958. The summer camp, which serves nearly 600 attendees ages seven to adult over an eight-week period, is free of charge and features programs in the arts, recreation and adapted sports. Campers include those who are deaf and blind, as well as those with mental and physical challenges such as spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and other conditions. Camp Abilities also serves campers who are blind and/or deaf and have multiple disabilities, providing one-on-one instruction in adaptive sports and recreation.