Federal services affected by Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth falls on Sunday and will be recognized as a federal holiday on Monday, June 20.
City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will not be affected by the holiday. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations are open Monday. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management’s residential collections will be collected Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries are open Monday.
Other services
People are also reading…
City, county and state offices are open Monday. Most federal offices are closed Monday.
Bus
Sun Tran and Sun Link streetcar will have regular service Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.
Post offices
Closed Monday, no regular home delivery.
Banks
Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.
School districts
Check with your district for office hours.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
PCC closed; UA open Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices open Monday.
Emissions
Test stations open Monday.