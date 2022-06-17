 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal services affected by Juneteenth holiday

Transit services will run on regular schedules on Monday, June 20, the federal observation of Juneteenth.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Juneteenth falls on Sunday and will be recognized as a federal holiday on Monday, June 20.

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will not be affected by the holiday. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are open Monday. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management’s residential collections will be collected Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries are open Monday.

Other services

City, county and state offices are open Monday. Most federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus

Sun Tran and Sun Link streetcar will have regular service Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.

Post offices

Closed Monday, no regular home delivery.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.

School districts

Check with your district for office hours.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

PCC closed; UA open Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices open Monday.

Emissions

Test stations open Monday.

Be the first to know

