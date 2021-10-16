A quick guide to Tucson's upcoming general election

Election Day is two weeks away, and ballots have already been mailed to voters across Tucson who will decide the outcome of three City Council races and two propositions with long-term implications.

Every registered Tucsonan, regardless of what part of the city they live in, will be able to choose City Council members for Wards 3, 5 and 6. The winning nominees will be tasked with addressing key city issues such as transportation, COVID mitigation and public safety over the next four years.

Tucson could also see an increase in the city-wide minimum wage through Proposition 206, and the salaries for the mayor and City Council could be raised by Proposition 410. Both deal with issues of equity, according to proponents.

Residents who vote by mail have to send their ballot by Oct. 27 to make sure it’s counted. Ballots can also be dropped off at any one of eight locations across the city on election night on Nov. 2.

City Council

Ward 3