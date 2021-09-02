Arizona anti-abortion leader says Texas ban a 'road map' for legislation here

Even Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three more liberal justices, saying he would have enjoined enforcement of the law to let lower courts decide “whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws’’ prohibiting abortions after roughly six weeks because it “essentially delegated the enforcement of that prohibition to the populace at large.’’

Herrod isn’t the only one paying attention to the ruling and what it could mean in Arizona.

So is Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix.

She is the sponsor of a new Arizona law which makes it a crime, enforceable by the state, to abort a fetus due to “genetic abnormalities.” That law is set to take effect at the end of this month, though there is a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

Barto said she wants to see how this particular approach to banning abortions at six weeks is considered by the courts on its merits. But the senator indicated she is hopeful.

“So far, it’s saving lives,’’ Barto said of the Texas statute. “And that should encourage everyone who cares about protecting life in the womb.’’