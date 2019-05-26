By the numbers

A reliable count on female Native American victims of homicide in Arizona comes from death certificates filed with Arizona Department of Health Services. These are typically filed out by families at a funeral home.

Male victims of homicide across all demographics in the state are at least two-and-a-half times higher than their female counterparts. Looking at female victims, the health department homicide rates for indigenous women, from 2007 to 2017, are about 2.26 times higher than female victims of homicide across all races.

About 105 Native American women were victims of homicide in that time. If you split off other demographics, they’re rate of being killed is about three times higher than white women and about the same as black women.

One study, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, found similar findings nationwide. But when the 2008 report looked at individual counties with large areas of tribal lands, some had murder rates of indigenous women that are more than 10 times the national average.

There were 5,277 missing Native American females entered into the National Crime Information Center in 2018, a collection of crime data run in conjunction with the FBI. Law enforcement agencies across the country enter missing persons information into this database, but data entry is optional not mandatory except for the entry of juvenile missing person records — meaning the total number could be higher.