Arizona Senate's audit of 2020 election will continue despite judge's concerns

"How the Legislature conducts its own investigations in determining whether new legislation is necessary and what that legislation might look like isn't a question on which the judicial branch can opine,'' Langhofer said.

But Coury said his overwhelming concern is the protection of the integrity of the ballots as well as the secrecy of information turned over to the Senate — and now in the hands of Cyber Ninjas. So he scheduled a hearing to review all that on Monday.

Desai said the lawsuit, filed late Thursday, is not about the authority of the Legislature to subpoena the ballots and equipment to conduct an audit. That, she said, was already decided by a different judge.

"The question here that we are raising is that the audit that the Senate and its agents are conducting violate many provisions of state law,'' Desai said.

She told Coury that there must be procedures in place to ensure that the ballots and equipment are protected. There also needs to be a "constant chain of custody of every single ballot and every piece of equipment.''

Another issue is who has been hired by Cyber Ninjas to do the work, she said.