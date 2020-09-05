Arizona surveyor thinks America can stand on one foot

This is only a problem, of course, if one foot gets mistaken for the other. It’s one more thing for surveyors and engineers to worry about, Dennis said, and “constant vigilance costs money.”

“Everyone has a story”

Since he started working on the problem, he said a number of surveyors have told him stories about the screw-ups they’ve been involved in — or had to correct — because of the slightly different units of measurement.

Those cautionary tales are usually presented to him with key details left out.

“Everyone has a story,” he said, but no one wants to name names because of the expense and potential liability involved.

In one case, a high-speed-rail project in California was delayed because of a foot-related surveying error. In another, the top floor of a building had to be taken out of the plans after a corrected measurement placed the site in an airport flight path with strict height limits.

Dennis said he first encountered the foot issue about 25 years ago, when he was just starting out as a surveyor in Northern Arizona. He’s been dealing with the problem ever since.