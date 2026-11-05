She met Robinson in Buenos Aires while living abroad, her ceramics studio's social media stated.

She grew up in Houston, according to the post.

Her LinkedIn profile stated she attended the University of Arizona between 2004-08. She received her Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies in May 2009, according to the School of Arts. She took classes in classics, anthropology and art history, according to Michael Chesnick, a university spokesperson.

Sharp volunteered with the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and Habitat for Humanity, according to her profile.

Her time in Southern Arizona shaped her creations and showed up in everything she made, she wrote in social media posts.

Her creations included cactus sculptures and prickly pear cactus wall art.

“Years living in Texas and Arizona taught me to love the cacti, the dry heat, the color of the land at dusk,” she wrote in a post on Oct. 23.

Who were the other passengers?

Families of the passengers asked for privacy as they grieved.

The children's nanny, Cetina, "cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion," the post read. Cetina "was truly part of the family" and showed them "a legacy of unconditional love and devotion," the post read.

The other couple on the jet, Reed and Fehr, were described as people "full of joy and adventure."

The families also shared that their hearts were with the families of the pilots, the post read.