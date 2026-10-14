Flu activity detected from wastewater was still categorized as "very low" nationwide as of Oct. 3, according to the CDC. The CDC noted that wastewater data tracking is experiencing a "brief gap" in updates due to a new contract with a testing company. It did not clarify how long this gap would last.

CDC data through Oct. 3 also showed that about 3.6% (1,435) of the 39,317 flu tests administered that week were reported positive to the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System. The vast majority of these confirmed illnesses (97%) were influenza A, the most common form of the flu. Hospitalizations remained low.

Wastewater data maintained by WasteWaterSCAN, a Stanford University-led tool for tracking the spread of disease, categorized flu activity as "high" nationally, meaning higher concentrations of the virus have been detected in the wastewater of more communities nationwide.

The same data show the earliest onset of flu in at least the last four years; samples positive for influenza A were at 60% for the month as of Oct. 13, compared to just 20% in October 2025.

The CDC likewise noted that seasonal flu activity began increasing around late August to early September.

What is the most prominent strain?

Currently, influenza A is dominant as the number one strain. Influenza A is the most common type of flu that circulates seasonally and produces the symptoms we most often associate with being "flu-like," such as fever, cough and runny nose. Influenza B also appears during flu season, but usually doesn't account for as many cases.